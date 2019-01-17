Melymel and Ivy Queen Get Bossy in New Video for ‘Se Te Apago La Luz’

Identified as “The Mother of Rap” in Spanish, Melymel spits fire alongside Puerto Rican reggaeton royalty, Ivy Queen, in their brazen new trap single “Se Te Apago La Luz,” or “Turn Out the Light.” The song is the latest release off Melymel’s 2018 album, Dragon Queen, out now on Empire Records.

“This is not just a musical collaboration,” Melymel tells Rolling Stone over email. “It’s a collaboration between warriors that vibrate at the same frequency… The result is hip-hop and women’s empowerment in its most elegant expression. Long live self-taught alpha females.”

The video shows the two divas holding court at an all-woman rap battle, scanning the warehouse for two fierce ladies worth passing their torches to. Still, they warn their competitors not to get themselves burned in the process. “You cannot reach me with voodoo,” they boast in the chorus, flashing their epic manicures from east to west — “I got the candle like Goku.” (Yes, that’s a Dragonball Z reference.)

The song was first sparked while Melymel was making dinner at Ivy Queen’s house, in the company of producer Jorge Miliano. “I was with Ivy at her home,” says Melymel. “After having spent the afternoon cooking and sharing, I was ready to leave when Miliano started throwing beats and Ivy started to hum different flows and I followed the flow. She hummed a very hard flow for the chorus and I automatically came up with the lyrics. She loved it and automatically began writing her verse, I started writing mine… We looked like high school kids who were assigned a project to do together. What a great vibe!”

This is Ivy Queen’s first release since “Mi Vecina,” released Summer 2018. “Where there is respect and admiration everything flows,” she says. “Putting together our proclamations and pencils to run at the same rhythm, it was a very pleasant experience.”