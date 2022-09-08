fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Písale al Gas

Maria Becerra Revs Up the Old-School Reggaetón (and Causes a Car Crash) in ‘Automático’ Video

Track follows the release of her solo single "Ojalá" earlier this year
Maria Becerra
Julian Levy

Automatic perreo from la Nena de Argentina. On Thursday, María Becerra released her single “Automático” and accompanied it with a queer-coded, Fast & Furious-esque music video.

“‘Automático’ really is a dream song for me. I have always listened to old perreos and old reggaetones and all the time I wanted to do something like that,” the singer said of the song in a press release. “I think that with this song we achieved it, so I am very happy with the result.”

The video for “Automático” opens with the arrival of a face-tattooed villainous woman at Becerra’s car shop.

“Ponlo en automático, sé mi fanático,” Becerra sings. “¿Cómo se siente si rebotan los neumáticos? A 150 aunque no haya prisa/Y que sólo sean testigos los parabrisas/Ponlo en automático, se mi fanático.” (In English: “Put it in automatic, be my fanatic/How does it feel if the tires bounce? Go 150 even if there’s no rush/And let only the windshields be witnesses/Put it in automatic, be my fanatic.”)

Laced with sexy choreo, the video sees Becerra witnessing (and hosting) a car drag race, before performing choreography with her mechanic shop crew. The video ends with the two race cars crashing and its female drivers engaging in a steamy makeout session.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U98ENRkT7KM

The sexy new track follows Becerra’s solo release of “Ojalá” earlier this year after dropping her full-length LP Animal in 2021. That album featured collabs with Becky G on “Wow Wow” and Danny Ocean on “No Eres Tú Soy Yo.”

Over the last two years, Becerra has become the go-to female artist for features on Latin pop and reggaetón songs, appearing on tracks by the likes of Camila Cabello, Zion & Lennox, Cazzu, and Sofía Reyes, among others. She also performed the hit “¿Qué Más Pues?” with J Balvin at the Grammys with J Balvin earlier this year.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Brendan Fraser Breaks Down in Tears as ‘The Whale’ Gets Huge 6-Minute Standing Ovation in Venice

Is 'The Rings of Power' Getting Review Bombed? Amazon Suspends Ratings

Dennis Rodman's Daughter Becomes The Highest Paid Player In National Women's Soccer League

Kurdistan's Barzani Family Seeks $30 Million for Bowling Alley-Equipped Beverly Hills Mansion

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad