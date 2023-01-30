‘Love Songs Never Go Out of Style’: Marco Antonio Solís Announces 2023 Solo Tour

The romantic lyrics and soothing vocals of Marco Antonio Solís have been a staple in the homes of Latinos for decades. His music — as a soloist and as the frontman of Los Bukis — has crossed generations. Last year, he reunited with his bandmates of Los Bukis after 25 years for a stadium tour that tapped into decades-long nostalgia. Now, he’s ready to hit the road on his own.

On Tuesday, Solís announced that he will be hitting the road for “Marco Antonio Solis: El Bukis World Tour,” a celebration of his lengthy career and ballads that have made him a Latin music icon.

The new tour arrives after a massive 2022 for El Buki, who, along with his sold-out stadium tour with Los Bukis, was honored with the 2022 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year award.

“My shows have romanticism as the common denominator, as does my 25-year career as a soloist. It’s a romantic show, but there are aspects of tropical, regional Mexican music, and we have a phenomenal orchestra,” Solis tells Rolling Stone over Zoom from Miami. “People love to see that, and we’re excited to have it live again. The public feeds us with their energy.”

“El Buki” — known for solo songs such as “Si No Te Hubieras Ido,” “Más Que Tu Amigo,” and “Mi Eterno Amor Secreto” — will stop in arenas, stadiums, and theaters across the U.S. and Mexico before heading across the pond for several shows in Spain. For fans who missed Los Bukis’ reunion tour, Solís promises that he’ll also perform some of the group’s greatest hits as well: “Of course, I can’t skip those.”

“I’m so happy because there’s so much buzz about us meeting again with my fans,” he says. “With the Bukis tour, I didn’t sing any of my solo songs out of respect for my bandmates. This is something new and different: it’s with my group, and serenading with my music as a soloist.”

Solís says that after his tour with Los Bukis tour, he was impressed by the number of young faces in the crowds, and he attributes the connection to the timelessness of Bukis' music.

“I think there’s a necessity for this music in actuality. Young people are looking for songs with sweet messages since there isn’t much of that today,” he says. “People connect with our music’s sensibility. I think romanticism never goes out of style. Love songs never go out of style. And our young fans connected with that.”

Tickets for Solís’ shows go on sale on Friday, Feb. 3.

Marco Antonio Solis – El Buki World Tour 2023

Friday, Mar. 3 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Saturday, Mar. 4 – Reno, CA @ Reno Events Center

Saturday, Mar. 11 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

Sunday, Mar. 12 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

Friday, Mar. 17 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

Saturday, Mar. 18 – Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena

Friday, Mar. 24 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Saturday, Mar. 25 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

Friday, Mar. 31 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Saturday, Apr. 1 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena

Friday, Apr. 21 – Mexicali, BCN @ Plaza de Toros Calafia

Saturday, Apr. 22 – Valle de Guadalupe. BCN @ Club de Polo Todos Los Santos

Saturday, Apr. 29 – Cuernavaca, MOR @ Estadio Centenario

Sunday, Apr. 30 – Acapulco, GUE @ GNP Seguros

Saturday, May 6 – Pachuca, HID @ Plaza de Toros Vicente Segura

Sunday, May 7 – Penjamo, GTA @ Explanada de la Feria

Tuesday, May 9 @ Toluca, Edo. Mex.

Wednesday, May 10 @ Queretaro, Qro – Estadio Corregidora

Friday, May 26 – Oaxaca, Oax @ Auditorio Guelaguetza

Saturday, May 27 @ Puebla, Pue.

Saturday, July 8 – Lausanne, CHI @ Vaudoise Arena

Thursday, July 13 – Marbella, Spain @ Starlite Festival

Saturday, July 15 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Saint Jordi

Sunday, July 16 – Madrid, Spain @ Wizink Center

Saturday, Aug.12 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium

Friday, Aug.18 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrissure Arena

Saturday, Aug.19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Friday, Aug.25 – Kennewick, WA @ Toyota Center

Saturday, Aug.26 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

Friday, Sept. 1 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

Sunday, Sept. 3 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Friday, Sept. 8 – Tucson, AZ @ Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater

Saturday, Sept. 9 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

Friday, Sept. 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Friday, Sept. 22 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

Saturday, Sept. 23 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

Friday, Sept. 29 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Saturday, Sept. 30 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Friday, Oct. 13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Sunday, Oct. 15 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena