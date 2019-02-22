Marc Anthony Revives His Classic Salsa Sound on ‘Tu Vida en la Mía’

Marc Anthony’s recordings have touched multiple genres, but driving, brassy, full-band salsa has always served as the singer’s home base. Anthony released freestyle singles with the legendary house producer Louie Vega and English-language ballads that became massive crossover hits, but after each exploration, he pivoted back to salsa.

Since his previous single, “Está Rico,” featured Bad Bunny and attempted to reach reggaeton fans, it makes sense that Anthony is back to serving up comfort food on his latest, “Tu Vida en la Mía.” For more than six minutes, the piano hammers, the bass pops, and horns surge. The arrangement quiets during the verses, leaving plenty of room for Anthony’s gusting vocals, and swells during the chorus, so the singer can joust with his band. “Tu Vida en la Mía” gets really exciting when the backing vocalists show up for rounds of call-and-response.

Like several of Anthony’s recent hits, “Tu Vida en la Mía” is savvily constructed for an arena set-list: There is a “ba-ba-ba” chanted portion underpinned by handclaps that will sound great when delivered by 20,000 fans. Anthony is currently finishing off his Legacy Tour with arena shows on Friday in Washington D.C. and Saturday in Uniondale, NY. The singer signed a whopping $160 million touring deal in 2018.

“It’s the biggest touring deal for a Latin artist for sure in history,” said Michel Vega, who co-founded Magnus Media with Anthony. “But it’s also one of the biggest touring deals for any artist, in any language, in history.”