Manuel Turizo and Grupo Frontera Combine Their Star Power on ‘De Lunes a Lunes’

Both Manuel Turizo and Grupo Frontera have been enjoying massive success over the last year: Turizo made a splash with 2000, the eclectic album he released in March, while Grupo Frontera saw major breakthroughs with El Comienzo, the LP that they dropped this August that includes the Bad Bunny-assisted smash “un x100to.” It makes sense that the heavyweights would want to combine their growing star power and join forces — which is exactly what they’ve done on the new lovesick song “De Lunes a Lunes.”

Through strong but melancholy power vocals, both acts trade lyrics about how they’re drinking to forget a love they’ve lost. Sonically, “De Lunes a Lunes” lets everyone shine, though the song itself isn’t a total surprise: When Grupo Frontera first teased the tracklist for El Comienzo on Instagram, they left a mysterious row of question marks where the sixth track should be. Then, last week, TMZ leaked that a special collaboration between Turizo and Grupo Frontera was on the way. The long-awaited song finally dropped alongside a video that shows Turizo and the members of Grupo Frontera knocking back drinks at a house as they get over heartbreak.

"We have been waiting weeks for fans to see what surprise number six was from our album and we are so excited to finally share this amazing collaboration with our fans that we created with our friend Manuel Turizo," Grupo Frontera tells Rolling Stone. "We had the opportunity to bring him into our world on this track and we are really proud of what we created."

Turizo adds that the collaboration is one he’s been after for a while. “Ever since Grupo Frontera gained recognition, I was intrigued by their style,” Turizo says. He shares that he got to meet the guys at a music festival in Mexico a few months ago, and that they “instantly connected.” “We stayed in touch until we could finally make ‘De Lunes a Lunes’ a reality,” the Colombian star explains. “I’ve had ties to Mexico since early in my career and never want to limit myself to a certain genre, so collaborating with the group felt like a natural fit.”

The song comes after Turizo released “Copa Vacia” with fellow Colombian superstar Shakira. He also just announced a 14-city tour in the U.S. that kicks off in October. Grupo Frontera, meanwhile, has been crisscrossing the U.S. since April, playing massive tours from California to Texas.