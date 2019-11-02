Maná, Sebastián Yatra Update 1995 Classic ‘No Ha Parado De Llover’

Rock en español veterans Maná revived one of their greatest hits on Friday with an assist from Colombian balladeer Sebastián Yatra. Originally released on their 1995 album Cuando los Ángeles Lloran, Maná’s latest, “No Ha Parado De Llover” is one of many upcoming remixed classics from their great era rockera.

A 2018 Latin Grammys gala first sparked the clean-cut collaboration where the Latin Recording Academy also honored Maná with a Person of the Year award. On that night, Latin Grammy-nominated balladeer Yatra performed an evocative version of “No Ha Parado De Llover” — which not only captivated the band’s interest, but inspired them to launch the new remix series.

“No Ha Parado De Llover,” or “It Hasn’t Stopped Raining,” captures the internal struggle of surviving a relationship’s demise. “Who will stop the rain in me?” sing Yatra and Maná frontman Fher Olvera, pop and rock with their soulful harmonies. “Only you can stop it/It’s still raining, it’s still raining in my heart.”

Directed by Pablo Croce, the new video follows two young people suffering harrowing losses: a woman who loses her best friend in a text-induced car wreck and a young man who’s nearly driven to suicide after he discovers his girlfriend with another man. Once the two meet, they begin to heal together. By the video’s end, a caption appears: “The use of cell phones at the wheel is one of the leading causes of death today.”

The group’s unforgettable MTV Unplugged LP turned 20 in July; and in August, the band embarked on their 35-date Rayando El Sol tour across the United States, starting in Texas and closing December 7th at the Forum in Los Angeles. See the remaining tour dates below.

Maná’s 2019 Rayando El Sol Tour Dates

November 6 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

November 8 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

November 9 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

November 14 – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena

November 15 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

November 17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

November 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

November 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

November 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

November 27 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

November 30 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

December 5 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

December 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum