Colombian Heartthrob Maluma Teases New Documentary

Out June 5th, Lo Que Era, Lo Que Soy, Lo Que Seré will detail the Medellín native’s rise to global fame

Maluma has released a trailer for a new YouTube Original documentary, titled Lo Que Era, Lo Que Soy, Lo Que Seré: which translates to What I Was, What I Am, What I Will Be. Chronicling the young singer’s stratospheric rise — from a middle-class childhood in Medellín to global superstardom — the new doc will air exclusively on YouTube starting June 5th.

“A lot of people think that everything I have was given to me, that everything happened overnight,” says Maluma in the trailer. “But there’s a story behind it… I gave it my all. I have no regrets.”

Prior to sharing the announcement on Tuesday, Maluma committed the unthinkable: he deactivated his Instagram account for two hours on Monday night, leaving many of his 42.5 million followers scrambling for answers across social media. But once reactivated, his Instagram revealed a collage of multiple posts which comprised his official movie poster — plus a new hashtag, #MalumaLoQueSoy.

Clocking in at 90 minutes, Lo Que Era, Lo Que Soy, Lo Que Seré features ample concert footage, as well as in-depth interviews with Maluma, his friends and members of his family. The film was directed by Dominican filmmaker Jessy Terrero, whose previous works include award-winning music videos for Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee, 50 Cent and Wisin y Yandel. The doc was also produced by Cinema Giants.

Released earlier in May, Maluma’s new album, 11:11, is now available on all streaming services.

