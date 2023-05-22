Maluma Promises ‘Most Ambitious Concert Production Yet’ on New Tour
Maluma is promising an “exhilarating experience” on his upcoming tour. On Monday, the Colombian star revealed that after a year of working on his Don Juan LP, he’s ready to hit the road on a world tour.
“I am so excited to return to arenas around the U.S. this fall. I took a year off from touring to focus on perfecting what I feel is the best album of my career, Don Juan,” Maluma said in a press release. “I can’t wait to perform the new songs from the album for my fans for the very first time alongside my greatest hits in what I consider to be my most ambitious concert production yet.”
“I’ve waited to give my fans a music and concert experience unlike any other and I expect the Don Juan U.S. Tour to be an exhilarating experience that they’ll never forget!” he added.
The singer will start his tour on Aug. 31 in Sacramento, before stopping in cities such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Diego, Dallas, Boston, and Orlando. He’ll end his tour in Miami on Nov. 4. Presale tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. local time before going on sale for the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.
Maluma last hit the road for his Papi Juancho tour in 2021 in support of the album, featuring songs like “ADMV, “Hawái,” and Parce,” which was released the year prior.
Maluma’s upcoming LP will follow the release of several collaborations and a solo single earlier this year, including “La Reina,” “La Fórmula” with Marc Anthony, and “Copas” with Jowell y Randy. He also worked with Anuel AA on “Diablo, Qué Chimba.”
Last August, he spoke to Rolling Stone about his musical influences as he worked on Don Juan. “My family, a lot. A lot, a lot. I feel like I’m coming back to my roots,” he said at the time. “When I went out from Medellín with my music around the world, I felt like I was losing a little bit of myself. Then I was doing some songs that, OK, maybe they were hits, but I didn’t feel like that was my essence.”
“Now I want to be successful, but in a more personal way,” he said. “I want to go back to Medellín, I want to go back to my farm, be there with my family, with my friends, with my animals. That’s what inspires me right now.”
Trending
Editor’s picks
Don Juan U.S. Tour Dates
Aug. 31 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Sept. 2 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Sept. 3 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Sept. 6 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
Sept. 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
Sept. 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
Sept. 13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Grand Garden Arena
Sept. 15 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
Sept. 16 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
Sept. 21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
Sept. 22 Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
Sept. 24 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP (Don Haskins)
Sept. 29 – Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center
Sept. 30 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Oct. 1 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
Oct. 5 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
Oct. 6 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Oct. 7 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Oct. 8 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Oct. 12 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
Oct. 14 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
Oct. 15 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
Oct. 19 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Oct. 21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Oct. 22 – Atlanta, GA @ StateFarm Arena
Oct. 26 New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Oct. 28 Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Oct. 29 Fort Myers, FL @ Hertz Arena
Nov. 3 Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
Nov. 4 Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center