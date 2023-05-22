Maluma Promises ‘Most Ambitious Concert Production Yet’ on New Tour

Maluma is promising an “exhilarating experience” on his upcoming tour. On Monday, the Colombian star revealed that after a year of working on his Don Juan LP, he’s ready to hit the road on a world tour.

“I am so excited to return to arenas around the U.S. this fall. I took a year off from touring to focus on perfecting what I feel is the best album of my career, Don Juan,” Maluma said in a press release. “I can’t wait to perform the new songs from the album for my fans for the very first time alongside my greatest hits in what I consider to be my most ambitious concert production yet.”

“I’ve waited to give my fans a music and concert experience unlike any other and I expect the Don Juan U.S. Tour to be an exhilarating experience that they’ll never forget!” he added.

The singer will start his tour on Aug. 31 in Sacramento, before stopping in cities such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Diego, Dallas, Boston, and Orlando. He’ll end his tour in Miami on Nov. 4. Presale tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. local time before going on sale for the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Maluma last hit the road for his Papi Juancho tour in 2021 in support of the album, featuring songs like “ADMV, “Hawái,” and Parce,” which was released the year prior.

Maluma’s upcoming LP will follow the release of several collaborations and a solo single earlier this year, including “La Reina,” “La Fórmula” with Marc Anthony, and “Copas” with Jowell y Randy. He also worked with Anuel AA on “Diablo, Qué Chimba.”

Last August, he spoke to Rolling Stone about his musical influences as he worked on Don Juan. “My family, a lot. A lot, a lot. I feel like I’m coming back to my roots,” he said at the time. “When I went out from Medellín with my music around the world, I felt like I was losing a little bit of myself. Then I was doing some songs that, OK, maybe they were hits, but I didn’t feel like that was my essence.”

“Now I want to be successful, but in a more personal way,” he said. “I want to go back to Medellín, I want to go back to my farm, be there with my family, with my friends, with my animals. That’s what inspires me right now.” Trending ‘Succession’ Recap: Logan Roy’s Messy, Devastating Funeral Taylor Swift Weathered Another Eras Tour Rain Show — But Her Piano Didn't Survive the Downpour Foo Fighters Reveal Josh Freese as Their New Drummer The 'Beverly Hills Insurrectionist' and the Big Myth About Jan. 6 Editor’s picks

Don Juan U.S. Tour Dates

Aug. 31 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Sept. 2 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Sept. 3 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 6 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Sept. 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

Sept. 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Sept. 13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Grand Garden Arena

Sept. 15 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

Sept. 16 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

Sept. 21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

Sept. 22 Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

Sept. 24 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP (Don Haskins)

Sept. 29 – Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center

Sept. 30 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Oct. 1 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

Oct. 5 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

Oct. 6 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Oct. 7 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct. 8 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Oct. 12 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

Oct. 14 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

Oct. 15 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

Oct. 19 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Oct. 21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Oct. 22 – Atlanta, GA @ StateFarm Arena

Oct. 26 New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Oct. 28 Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Oct. 29 Fort Myers, FL @ Hertz Arena

Nov. 3 Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Nov. 4 Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center