See Maluma, Ricky Martin Channel ‘Baywatch’ in Campy ‘No Se Me Quita’ Video

Colombian hitmaker Maluma has just released the video for “No Se Me Quita” — featuring the unsinkable Puerto Rican superstar, Ricky Martin. A memorable highlight off Maluma’s latest album, 11:11, the starry-eyed dancehall number marks the duo’s second collaboration, following their 2016 single “Vente Pa’ Ca.”

In “No Se Me Quita,” or “It Doesn’t Go Away,” the Latin playboys recount a memorable kiss from the night before — and the unforgettable sabor, or taste, of a new lover’s lips. “And now it has me,” sings Martin, “Mind on the moon and feet on the floor.”

The video was shot in Miami by Latin pop’s most trusted director, Nuno Gomes, who’s also directed clips for previous Maluma singles: “HP”, “11PM” and “Instinto Natural (feat. Sech).” Though a showstopper in his own right, Martin plays wingman to Maluma, who plots to steal a kiss from the leading lady of the lifeguards. After putting on an unconvincing act of self-drowning — that is, dunking a bucket of cold water over his head — Maluma pretends to collapse onto the sand, where a dark-haired woman races to resuscitate him. (Longtime Martin fans may recognize the link between Gomes’ underwater scenes and the similarly nautical video for Martin’s 2000 hit, “She Bangs.”)

A representative for Martin confirms that, after an epic summer spent politically organizing in Puerto Rico, the Grammy-winning artist is readying new music of his own. In the meantime, catch Maluma on his upcoming North American tour, which kicks off September 6th in San Diego’s Pechanga Arena.