Maluma Steps Behind the Camera for Medellin-Set ‘Mojando Asientos’ Video

Maluma has released a new single, “Mojando Asientos,” featuring Feid. The singer self-directed the music video for the track along with Cesar “Tes” Pimienta and Rayner Alba “Phraa” via his own production company, Royalty Films. The cinematic video was filmed in Maluma’s hometown of Medellin, Colombia and marks the singer’s directorial debut.

“I am happy to launch my own production house Royalty Films that will create videos for my music and my foundation as well as other projects including those of fellow artists,” Maluma said in a statement.

“Royalty Films has been a dream that we wanted to accomplish and now we have the expertise and in-house talent and I am happy to collab with Tes and Phraa who know me so well and believe in my vision.”

“Mojando Asientos” was produced by the Rude Boyz and co-written by Maluma, Feid, Andrés Uribe Marín, and the Rude Boyz. It will be part of Maluma’s next album, to be released later this year.

Maluma recently appeared in Marry Me alongside Jennifer Lopez. The pair also collaborated on the film’s soundtrack, released February 4. Maluma has just dropped his first clothing line, Royalty by Maluma, in collaboration with Macy’s and Reunited Clothing.