Marc Anthony Shares the Salsa ‘Formula’ With Maluma on New Collab

Papi Juancho? Maluma? Call him “Don Juan” from now on! On Wednesday, the Colombian star joined forces with Marc Anthony for Maluma’s first single of the year, “La Fórmula,” an upbeat salsa track that departs Maluma from his typical trap-reggaetón style.

“There’s no formula for me to forget your kisses/Nor an equation whose result takes me there,” the duo sings in Spanish over tropical melodies. “Even if I add or multiply, it’s always subtract/Since you left me, just please don’t go too far.”

The song is the first taste of Maluma’s upcoming album Don Juan. Anthony and Maluma previewed the song with a silly video on Instagram of the two posing for the camera as “La Fórmula” played in the background. In the post’s caption, Maluma wrote, “Now for real… Don Juan has arrived.”

The video accompanying the track captures behind-the-scenes clips of the two singers during their recording session at The Hit Factory in Miami. The visual opens with the two joining in prayer before singing the love song. Anthony is also seen giving musicians directions in between recording takes.

Toward the end of the song, the black-and-white video slowly becomes colored as Maluma shares a rap verse, before being joined by some backup singers as Anthony dances along in the studio.

Maluma and Anthony have long been friends and last joined forces when they released a salsa version of Maluma’s breakthrough, “Felices Los 4.” They performed the track at the 2017 Premios Juventud, and Maluma attended Anthony’s wedding to Nadia Ferreira last weekend.

It’s a big weekend for Maluma, who’s nominated for a Best Música Urbana Album Grammy for his album The Love & Sex Tape. He’s up for the award against the likes of Rauw Alejandro, Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, and Farruko. Meanwhile, Marc Anthony’s Pa’llá Voy is up for a Grammy in the Best Tropical Latin Album.