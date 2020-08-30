 Maluma Performs 'Hawaii' at the 2020 VMAs - Rolling Stone
Maluma Performs ‘Hawaii’ at a Socially Distanced Drive-In at the 2020 VMAs

Brenna Ehrlich
Claire Shaffer
Maluma performs during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards at the Skyline Drive-In, broadcast on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in New York City.

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images

Maluma took the stage at a socially distanced drive-in at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards for the first performance of tropical dance number “Hawaii,” off of his new album Papi Juancho.

Dressed in a yellow tux and seated atop a motorcycle, Maluma performed on a Brooklyn stage in front of a glittery background with pink and purple glowing palm trees. As he was joined by dancers wearing sparkling masks and fanny packs onstage, the camera pulled back to reveal that Maluma was performing a drive-in concert on a platform overlooking the East River. The Colombian star then walked among the cars, mounting a small stage in the middle of the crowd as he finished the song and fireworks went up over the riverbed.

Papi Juancho dropped on August 24th, with Rolling Stone noting of the musician’s fifth studio record: “Despite whatever he learned from that short-lived, if satisfying, dalliance with arena pop, Maluma’s surprise return to libertine reggaetón suits him far better.”

Maluma was nominated for one award at this year’s VMAs, Best Latin Video for “Qué Pena” featuring J Balvin, which he won immediately after his performance of “Hawaii.” That video dropped in September of 2019 and marked the first collaboration between Maluma and Balvin — who imitate each other’s Instagram presence throughout the visual.

