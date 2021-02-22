Maluma Plots United States Tour for Fall

Colombian superstar Maluma has announced a United States tour that will tentatively kick off this fall.

The arena trek — which is arguably one of the biggest to be announced since the Covid-19 pandemic brought touring to a halt last year — is scheduled to start September 2nd at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. It will wrap on October 24th at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

In a statement, per Billboard, Maluma said: “I couldn’t be more excited to announce my return to the concert stage. It’s what I have been dreaming about for months and we are going to celebrate together like never before. It’s going to be a celebration! This will be my fourth U.S. tour and I am planning a brand new show full of surprises for my fans and lots of new music off my last two albums Papi Juancho and 7DJ.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on February 26th at 10 a.m. local time mainly via Ticketmaster (complete information is available on Maluma’s website). Additionally, Maluma announced a pre-sale for fans on Instagram starting February 25th, while promoters CMN and WK Entertainment will have a pre-sale using the code “CMN, WKE.”

Maluma’s tour generally fits with the live entertainment industry’s hope that concerts and touring would be able to return by this fall. Still, with many uncertainties surrounding the safety of large gatherings during the pandemic, even as more people get vaccinated, CMN said it will “follow and comply with recommendations and guidelines imposed by governmental authorities and public health departments” throughout Maluma’s tour.

Maluma Tour Dates

September 2nd – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

September 3rd – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

September 4th – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena

September 9th – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

September 11th – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

September 12th – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

September 18th – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

September 23rd – Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Area

September 24th – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

September 25th – Odessa, TX @ La Hacienda Event Center

September 26th – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

September 30th – Bridgeport, CT @ Webster Bank Arena

October 1st – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 2nd – Washington DC @ Capital One Area

October 3rd – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

October 7th – Atlanta, GA @ StateFarm Arena

October 8th – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

October 9th – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

October 10th – Fort Myers, FL @ Hertz Arena

October 14th – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

October 15th – Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena

October 16th – McAllen, TX @ Payne Arena

October 24th – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena