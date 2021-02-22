Maluma Plots United States Tour for Fall

Colombian superstar Maluma has announced a United States tour that will tentatively kick off this fall.
The arena trek — which is arguably one of the biggest to be announced since the Covid-19 pandemic brought touring to a halt last year — is scheduled to start September 2nd at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. It will wrap on October 24th at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.
In a statement, per Billboard, Maluma said: “I couldn’t be more excited to announce my return to the concert stage. It’s what I have been dreaming about for months and we are going to celebrate together like never before. It’s going to be a celebration! This will be my fourth U.S. tour and I am planning a brand new show full of surprises for my fans and lots of new music off my last two albums Papi Juancho and 7DJ.”
Tickets for the tour will go on sale on February 26th at 10 a.m. local time mainly via Ticketmaster (complete information is available on Maluma’s website). Additionally, Maluma announced a pre-sale for fans on Instagram starting February 25th, while promoters CMN and WK Entertainment will have a pre-sale using the code “CMN, WKE.”
Maluma’s tour generally fits with the live entertainment industry’s hope that concerts and touring would be able to return by this fall. Still, with many uncertainties surrounding the safety of large gatherings during the pandemic, even as more people get vaccinated, CMN said it will “follow and comply with recommendations and guidelines imposed by governmental authorities and public health departments” throughout Maluma’s tour.
Maluma Tour Dates
September 2nd – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
September 3rd – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
September 4th – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena
September 9th – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
September 11th – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
September 12th – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
September 18th – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
September 23rd – Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Area
September 24th – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
September 25th – Odessa, TX @ La Hacienda Event Center
September 26th – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
September 30th – Bridgeport, CT @ Webster Bank Arena
October 1st – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
October 2nd – Washington DC @ Capital One Area
October 3rd – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
October 7th – Atlanta, GA @ StateFarm Arena
October 8th – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
October 9th – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
October 10th – Fort Myers, FL @ Hertz Arena
October 14th – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
October 15th – Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena
October 16th – McAllen, TX @ Payne Arena
October 24th – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena