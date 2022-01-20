 Watch Maluma Bring 'Cositas de la USA' to Three Lovers in New Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next RS Recommends: The Best Winter Olympics Merch for Beijing 2022
Home Music Latin Music

Maluma Showers Not One, Not Two, But Three Lovers With Gifts ‘De la USA’

The new track marks the Colombian singer’s first solo track since July 2021’s “Sobrio”

By

Tomás Mier's Most Recent Stories

View All

Felices los cuatro? On Thursday, Maluma brought his fans some “Cositas de la USA” with a fresh and sexy reggeatón single and a music video where, very naturally, the singer plays a Latin lover times three.

In the video, Maluma doesn’t mind being a little naughty. The video follows him as he visits a colorful, retro hotel where he’s had three women check in and stay on different floors. On his first night back from “la USA,” he showers all three of them with countless extravagant presents, matching each women’s style. (Perhaps this is what he mean by “all four of us all will be happy together” on his standout “Felices los 4?”)

“No soy malo pero por ti lo puedo volver/Tú eres el error que yo con gusto quiero cometer,” he sings in the chorus. (In English: “I’m not bad, but I can get bad for you./You are the mistake I’d be happy to make.”)

The song — produced by the Rude Boyz — marks Maluma’s first track since collaborating with regional mexicano’s Grupo Firme late last year on “Cada Quien.” His last solo song was “Sobrio” in July.

After a highly successful year following his Papi Juancho tour, Maluma caught up with his “Soltera” collaborator Madonna for Rolling Stone‘s Musicians on Musicians issue in October. “I always say success for me is when I feel happy with all the things that I do, and I have my balance and my tranquility,” he told the icon. “For me, that’s a success.”

Maluma, who released his album #7DJ early last year, is set to host a hometown show in Medellín’s Estadio Atanasio Girardot on April 30, where he’s expected to perform the new track.

In This Article: Latin, Madonna, Maluma, video announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1360: How Rauw Alejandro Became Reggaeton’s New Superstar
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.