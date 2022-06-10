Maluma Gets Steamy With Surprise Album, ‘Nos Comemos Vivos’ Video

A mirror nude on Instagram served as the only indication that something was coming from Maluma on Thursday. The Colombian superstar surprised fans with an 8-track album titled The Love & Sex Tape at midnight, and along with the sensual tracks, released a video for “Nos Comemos Vivos” with Chencho Corleone.

The video follows the two artists attempting some retrofuturistic virtual reality device as they watch videos of a gorgeous woman on the side of a building. The two stars are also seen singing together in front of an LED-lit-up imaginary city.

“El día que te conocí, ese día te lo metí/Hicimos un pacto sin ruptura que no tendrá fin,” sings Maluma. (In English: “The day I met you was when I put it in you/We made a truce we won’t break nor will let end.”)

The album cover features an illustration of the artist wearing a full black suit with a pink thong in his mouth and his dog Budda sitting near him with bright red eyes. The album’s title is symbolized by a broken heart for “Love” and three X’s for “Sex.”

“More than a decade into my career, I was missing that essence that inspired me from the beginning and I felt a need to connect with the streets as well as fans who love the urban rhythm that has defined me from the start; that’s why I decided to make this album,” he said in a statement. “The Love & Sex Tape represents my duality and a 2022 version of my original sound.”

The new album kicks off with “Cositas de la USA,” which he dropped in January, along with “Mojando Asientos” with Feid.

The Love and Sex Tape tracklist:

1. Cositas de la USA

2. Sexo Sin Titulo ft. Jay Wheeler, Lenny Tavarez

3. Nos Comemos Vivos ft. Chencho Corleone

4. Tsunami ft Arcangel, De La Ghetto

5. Mojando Asientos ft. Feid

6. La Vida Es Bella

7. Mal de Amores

8. Happy Birthday