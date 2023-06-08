Under His Umbrella! Maluma Dances in the Rain for ‘Coco Loco’ Video

Maluma won’t let the rain stop him! On Thursday, the Colombian popstar released his single “Coco Loco,” alongside its rainy, choreography-filled video.

The Jessy Terrero-directed visual starts with an announcer revealing that his concert has been canceled due to extreme weather. The singer — dressed in all-white — is then seen posing under an umbrella in the extreme rain as female dancers engage in choreography around him.

The video shows clips of couples dancing together in the rain as Maluma sings the song’s catchy lyrics before he hosts a concert as the sun begins to rise and the rain subsides.

“The song of the summer is coming,” Maluma wrote on Instagram alongside a clip from the video earlier this week. He also shared a selfie video of himself in a pool with a preview of the track.

The song featured a sexy cover art of a nude Maluma holding a coconut in front of his crotch area. “Who wants to try ‘Coco Loco?'” he captioned the post. “Summer starts on June 8!” He also shared posters of the cover art posted in different cities.

The new track follows the release of "La Fórmula" with Marc Anthony, "La Reina," and "Diablo, Qué Chimba" with Auel AA. He's set to release his album, Don Juan, later this year. He'll also go on tour, kicking it of on Aug. 31 in Sacramento, before stopping in cities such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Diego, Dallas, Boston, and Orlando.

Last August, he spoke to Rolling Stone about his musical influences as he worked on Don Juan. “My family, a lot. A lot, a lot. I feel like I’m coming back to my roots,” he said at the time. “When I went out from Medellín with my music around the world, I felt like I was losing a little bit of myself. Then I was doing some songs that, OK, maybe they were hits, but I didn’t feel like that was my essence.”

“Now I want to be successful, but in a more personal way,” he said. “I want to go back to Medellín, I want to go back to my farm, be there with my family, with my friends, with my animals. That’s what inspires me right now.”