RS Latin Music Picks: Week of August 17th

Rolling Stone Latin selects some of the best new music releases from Latin America, Spain and Portugal.

Maluma feat. Lenny Tavárez, Justin Quiles, “Parce”

Surprise! Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma dropped his fifth studio album on Friday morning, titled Papi Juancho. After playing the “Pretty Boy” in his Grammy-nominated album, 11:11, this summer the Medellín heartthrob resuscitates the “Dirty Boy” persona that first garnered him his global fanbase … and the occasional spell of controversy. In “Parce,” an R&B-tinged track with reggaeton MCs Lenny Tavárez and Justin Quiles, Maluma finally grows fangs and delivers a withering kiss-off to an unfaithful ex-girlfriend.

ChocQuibTown feat. Sech, “Qué Lástima”

Black excellence abounds in Latin America — and ChocQuibTown flaunt it in their soulful work of reggaeton lento, “Qué Lástima,” featuring the young Panamanian sensation, Sech. Despite the somber subject matter — verses of regret for a love long lost — the group’s flow is positively levitating.

The Mavericks, “La Sitiera”

This Friday, Grammy-winning country-rockers The Mavericks deliver a show-stopping Spanish-language album — the Miami band’s first ever — simply titled En Español. In their latest single, “La Sitiera,” Cuban-American frontman Raul Malo delivers a thunderous, rock and roll rendition of Omara Portuondo’s classic bolero with the Buena Vista Social Club, “La Sitiera” — outfitted with authentic island tumbao.

Chucky73, “La Ñata”

After making a smashing introduction alongside Fetti031 in this year’s Sie7etr3 EP, Bronx bad boy Chucky73 is stepping out solo in new track “La Ñata,” or “The Cream.” In the video, the rising drill star leads a menacing crew on scooters, brandishing NERF guns as they cruise recklessly through the streets of New York City.

Chini.png, “Triángulo de las Bermudas”

Chini Ayarza, frontwoman of Chilean art-rock band Chini and the Technicians, quietly released her solo EP, Ctrl+Z on Friday. In “Triángulo de las Bermudas,” Ayarza playfully accentuates her cerebral acoustic balladry with jazzy time signatures.

