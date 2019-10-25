Mala Rodríguez, Guaynaa Party With Big Freedia in New ‘Dame Bien’ Video

Spanish rapper Mala Rodríguez teams up with Puerto Rican goofball Guaynaa in the racy new reggaeton track, “Dame Bien,” or “Give It to Me Good.” And with an assist from Big Freedia, Queen of New Orleans bounce, the two acquaint themselves with a different kind of perreo intenso.

Flanked by a squad of dancers in fishnets, La Mala pops her own posterior to the dembow rhythm. “Nobody’s going to die/Nobody’s going to explode,” La Mala spits in Spanish. “Ahora dame bien.“

Wearing his trademark polo and puka shell necklace, Guaynaa ramps up the sleaze in his verses, most of which are glaringly not safe for work. “Sucio, pero nunca mal hablado/Tú eres mala, Mala, pero yo soy malcriado,” he raps: “Dirty but never foul-mouthed/You are bad, Mala, but I am a brat.”

Once the dancehall kicks in, Big Freedia appears — and for the first time ever, she drops bars in Spanish. When she rhymes, “Yo hablo con mi culo,” what she means is “I talk with my ass!”

Hailing from Andalusia, Mala Rodríguez remains the only woman who has ever won a Latin Grammy for Best Urban Album and Best Urban Song. “Dame Bien” is the lead single off her upcoming album, slated for release in 2020.