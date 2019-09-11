Major Lazer, J Balvin, El Alfa Set the Club Ablaze in New ‘Que Calor’ Video

Major Lazer light up the club — or in this case, a party cave in the jungle — in their new video for “Que Calor.” With the help of Colombian megastar J Balvin and Dominican dembow veteran El Alfa, the American EDM collective close out the summer with a bang.

The Spanish-language track kicks off with an arresting flute sample, sourced from the 1993 Colombian cumbia classic, “Curura,” by Afro-Colombian group Totó La Momposina y sus Tambores. It’s followed by a brisk dancehall-meets-dembow rhythm, which sets the pace for total anarchy on the dance floor. “La rubia no me entiende si yo hablo en español/Pero se aprendío la cancion a la perfección,” Balvin sings: “The blonde doesn’t understand me if I speak Spanish/But she learned the song to perfection.”

Directed by VMA and BET Award winner Colin Tilley, (Kendrick Lamar, Future, Nicki Minaj) the video sees Major Lazer’s Diplo and Ape Drums nod coolly among the flames as Balvin and El Alfa spit pure fire. The group’s dedicated dance troupe, the Lazer Gyals, hardly break a sweat as they execute fierce moves, orchestrated by acclaimed choreographer Calvit Hodge.

“Que Calor” marks Major Lazer’s first venture with El Alfa — who saw his star rise exponentially beyond the Dominican Republic with Bad Bunny’s 2019 single, “La Romana.” It’s also the group’s second single featuring J Balvin, who previously featured on the 2017 track with Sean Paul, titled “Buscando Huellas.”

Diplo has also been spending time in J Balvin’s Medellín studio, crafting the follow-up to his 2018 album, Vibras. “Que Calor” will feature on Major Lazer’s still-untitled upcoming fourth studio album.