Lunay, Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny Praise Single Ladies in ‘Soltera’ Remix

Calling all single ladies: Puerto Rican wunderkind Lunay has dropped a brand new video for the “Soltera” remix, co-starring reggaeton titans Daddy Yankee and Bad Bunny.

Set in a luxe neon nightclub, the new video follows the playboys as they crash a bachelorette party and sing praises of women who prefer the single life. Primed to entertain, Lunay, Bunny and Yankee sit atop a giant cake and serenade the bachelorettes — who show off their own moves in drunken, liberated reverie. “I like girls like you,” raps Daddy Yankee, “Who don’t believe in feelings, or a February 14th!”

“Being single is in fashion,” sings Lunay in Spanish, “That’s why she does not fall in love.” Bad Bunny adds, “She does what she wants/And who gives a fuck?” By the video’s end, it’s hard not to wonder whether the bride-to-be will decide to tie the knot after all.

Initially released in February, the first version of “Soltera” features Chris Jeday and Gaby Music — with whom the young singer-songwriter signed a management deal in 2018. Lunay has since collaborated with the likes of Ozuna in 2018’s “Luz Apaga” and Zion & Lennox in 2019’s “Llegale.” Between the song’s old-school dembow riddim — and comical lines like “her heart is on a diet” — “Soltera” makes for a delectable, standout summer anthem.