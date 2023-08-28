Mexican Duo Los Temerarios Separate After Over 45 Years

Mexican grupero Los Temerarios are splitting. On Monday, the duo comprising brothers Adolfo and Gustavo Ángel — responsible for radio staples like “Ven Porque Te Necesito” and “Si Tú Te Vas” — revealed that the group will be separating after nearly 50 years.

“With the love that has united us since we were kids, the same that we feel for the vocation that we’ve had the privilege of working in for more than 46 years, we want to share that we’ve made the difficult decision of separating, closing one of the most important and gratifying cycles of our lives,” the duo said in a statement.

Los Temerarios went on to thank their fans who “generously embraced our music with their hearts,” along with the media and the collaborators as they described their romantic music’s purpose as one to “honor love, the magic, and mystery that unites us and gives life meaning.”

Despite reaching their peak in the late Eighties and Nineties, Los Temerarios have continued to tour massive arenas across the U.S., connecting with multiple generations of Latine listeners. Adolfo took on the music’s songwriting, producing, and worked as the keyboardist, while Gustavo was the group’s lead singer. According to Billboard, the group launched its own label and publisher, Virtus, 15 years ago and have released music under that imprint since.

“Everything that we express from this moment on will be in the form of music and in our next shows where we’ll be giving you the best of us,” the statement concluded. Los Temerarios will officially split following the conclusion of a farewell “Hasta Siempre” tour, which is set to take them through November 2024, with stops in cities such as Oakland, New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, along with Mexico, Central, and South America in 2024.

2023:

Sept. 15 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

Sept. 16 — Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

Sept. 22 — Albuquerque, NM @ Rio Rancho Grande Arena

Sept. 23 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Sept. 29 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

Sept. 30 — Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

Oct. 7 — Fort Myers, FL @ Hertz Arena

Oct. 8 — Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

Oct. 12 — New York, NY @ UBS Arena

Oct. 13 — New York, NY @ UBS Arena

Oct. 14 — Bridgeport, CT @ Total Mortgage Arena

Nov. 3 — Fresno, CA @ Selland Arena

Nov. 4 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Nov. 11 — McAllen, TX @ Payne Arena

2024:

June 15 — Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium

July 26 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Aug. 3 — Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena

Aug. 8 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Aug. 9 — Coachella, CA @ Acrisure Arena

Aug. 24 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Sept. 7 — Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

Oct. 4 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Oct. 12 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Nov. 2 — Atlanta, GA @ Gas South Arena

Nov. 3 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Nov. 8 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

Nov. 9 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

Nov. 23 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center