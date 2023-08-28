Mexican Duo Los Temerarios Separate After Over 45 Years
Mexican grupero Los Temerarios are splitting. On Monday, the duo comprising brothers Adolfo and Gustavo Ángel — responsible for radio staples like “Ven Porque Te Necesito” and “Si Tú Te Vas” — revealed that the group will be separating after nearly 50 years.
“With the love that has united us since we were kids, the same that we feel for the vocation that we’ve had the privilege of working in for more than 46 years, we want to share that we’ve made the difficult decision of separating, closing one of the most important and gratifying cycles of our lives,” the duo said in a statement.
Los Temerarios went on to thank their fans who “generously embraced our music with their hearts,” along with the media and the collaborators as they described their romantic music’s purpose as one to “honor love, the magic, and mystery that unites us and gives life meaning.”
Despite reaching their peak in the late Eighties and Nineties, Los Temerarios have continued to tour massive arenas across the U.S., connecting with multiple generations of Latine listeners. Adolfo took on the music’s songwriting, producing, and worked as the keyboardist, while Gustavo was the group’s lead singer. According to Billboard, the group launched its own label and publisher, Virtus, 15 years ago and have released music under that imprint since.
“Everything that we express from this moment on will be in the form of music and in our next shows where we’ll be giving you the best of us,” the statement concluded. Los Temerarios will officially split following the conclusion of a farewell “Hasta Siempre” tour, which is set to take them through November 2024, with stops in cities such as Oakland, New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, along with Mexico, Central, and South America in 2024.
Los Temerarios’ “Hasta Siempre” Tour Dates
2023:
Sept. 15 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
Sept. 16 — Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
Sept. 22 — Albuquerque, NM @ Rio Rancho Grande Arena
Sept. 23 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Sept. 29 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
Sept. 30 — Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
Oct. 7 — Fort Myers, FL @ Hertz Arena
Oct. 8 — Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena
Oct. 12 — New York, NY @ UBS Arena
Oct. 13 — New York, NY @ UBS Arena
Oct. 14 — Bridgeport, CT @ Total Mortgage Arena
Nov. 3 — Fresno, CA @ Selland Arena
Nov. 4 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
Nov. 11 — McAllen, TX @ Payne Arena
2024:
June 15 — Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium
July 26 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
Aug. 3 — Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena
Aug. 8 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
Aug. 9 — Coachella, CA @ Acrisure Arena
Aug. 24 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Sept. 7 — Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
Oct. 4 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Oct. 12 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Nov. 2 — Atlanta, GA @ Gas South Arena
Nov. 3 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Nov. 8 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
Nov. 9 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
Nov. 23 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center