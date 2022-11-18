Los Bukis Close Out the Latin Grammys With A Medley of Classics

Toward the end of the 2022 Latin Grammys, Person of the Year recipient Marco Antonio Solís took the stage for a second time following a solo performance he’d done earlier in the evening. This time, he reunited with his band Los Bukis and performed several classics by their side. Trending All Twitter Offices Closed as Hundreds of Employees Resign Trump Is Trying to Intimidate Republicans Into Backing His 2024 Bid. It’s Not Working Marjorie Taylor Greene Was Promised GOP Will Investigate Pelosi, DOJ: Report South Dakota Republican Charged With Rape After Losing Election to His Mom

Solís had previously parted ways with the band in 1996 to launch his successful solo career. He reunited with Los Bukis last year much to the delight of Latin music fans. Solís continued to spread that joy with his feel-good performance of “Tu Cárcel.” He danced in-step with his bandmates, showing their unbreakable bond. The crowd gave Solís’ exciting reunion with Los Bukis a standing ovation.

At the opening of the show, Solís was honored with a tribute of Latin pop stars performing his hits. The night’s hosts Thalia, Luis Fonsi, and Laura Pausini sang “Si No Te Hubieras Ido” and “A Dónde Vamos a Parar” alongside Sin Bandera, Carin León, Gente de Zona, Aymée Nuviola, and Chocquibtown’s Goyo.