fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
a legendary close

Los Bukis Close Out the Latin Grammys With A Medley of Classics

The performance marked the second time Marco Antonio Solís, this year's Person of the Year, took the stage
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: (L-R) Joel Solís, José Javier Solís, Marco Antonio Solís, Pedro Sánchez, and Eusebio "El Chivo" Cortez of Los Bukis perform onstage during The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy) Getty Images for The Latin Recor

Toward the end of the 2022 Latin Grammys, Person of the Year recipient Marco Antonio Solís took the stage for a second time following a solo performance he’d done earlier in the evening. This time, he reunited with his band Los Bukis and performed several classics by their side.

Trending

Solís had previously parted ways with the band in 1996 to launch his successful solo career. He reunited with Los Bukis last year much to the delight of Latin music fans. Solís continued to spread that joy with his feel-good performance of “Tu Cárcel.” He danced in-step with his bandmates, showing their unbreakable bond. The crowd gave Solís’ exciting reunion with Los Bukis a standing ovation. 

At the opening of the show, Solís was honored with a tribute of Latin pop stars performing his hits. The night’s hosts Thalia, Luis Fonsi, and Laura Pausini sang “Si No Te Hubieras Ido” and “A Dónde Vamos a Parar” alongside Sin Bandera, Carin León, Gente de Zona, Aymée Nuviola, and Chocquibtown’s Goyo.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Daniel Craig's Belvedere Vodka Commercial Is a State-of-the-Art Display of a Movie Star Changing Up His Image

Jerry Seinfeld on Dave Chappelle ‘SNL’ Monologue: "I Think the Subject Matter Calls for a Conversation"

Carmen Electra Leaves Little to the Imagination in These Sunkissed & Confident White Bikini Snapshots

Danica McKellar Buys Nashville Mansion, Sells Unassuming L.A. Home

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad