Watch Live: Latin AMAs – Noche de Estrellas

Univision’s broadcast of the Latin American Music Awards will kick off with the red carpet pre-show Noche De Estrellas on Thursday, April 20 at 7pm ET.

The eighth annual Latin AMAs will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Mexican actor David Zepeda and Venezuelan knockout and TV presenter Chiqui Delgado take over the glitzy red carpet as hosts alongside Enamorándonos personalities Rafael Araneda and Ana Patricia Gámez. They will also be joined by fashion and beauty experts Jomari Goyso and Yayis Villareal who will cover all style moments and carpet looks. Clarissa Molina, one of Univision’s most recognized faces, will join as first-time host of the awards show alongside Julián Gil, Galilea Montijo, and Natti Natasha.

Bad Bunny has the most Latin American Music Awards nominations this year with 11. He’s followed by Becky G and Daddy Yankee, each with nine nominations.

Among those scheduled to appear on the broadcast are Becky G and Peso Pluma, Blessd, Justin Quiles, and Lenny Tavarez, Myke Towers, Lil Jon, Pitbull, lga Tañón, Prince Royce, and Young Miko

Viewers can join the conversation during the show on social media with the hashtag #LatinAMAs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.