 'Like Water For Chocolate' Being Developed Into a New Musical - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Adrianne Lenker Sings of Warm Summer Nights on 'Dragon Eyes'
Home Music Latin Music

‘Like Water For Chocolate’ Being Developed Into a New Musical

The bilingual score for the adaptation of Laura Esquivel’s novel will be by Grammy Award-winning Latin group La Santa Cecilia, with lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winner Quiara Alegría Hudes

By

Digital Director

Jerry Portwood's Most Recent Stories

View All
EUM20180621ESP24.JPG CIUDAD DE MÉXICO. Music/Música-La Santa Cecilia.- 21 de junio de 2018. La banda mexicoamericana La Santa Cecilia critica la separación de niños y padres en la frontera con Estados Unidos, esto durante su concierto en el Lunario del Auditorio Nacional. Foto: Archivo Agencia EL UNIVERSAL/EELG (GDA via AP Images)

June 21, 2018. The Mexican-American band La Santa Cecilia criticizes the separation of children and parents on the border with the United States, this during their concert at the Lunario of the National Auditorium.

EL UNIVERSAL/EELG/GDA/AP Images

Like Water for Chocolate (Cómo Agua Para Chocolate), Laura Esquivel’s 1989 sensual novel, was a phenomenon in fiction, with its romantic story set in Mexico during the early 20th century that combined magical realism and cooking recipes. It was later adapted into a popular 1992 Spanish-language movie, nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film, and became the highest-grossing foreign-language film ever released in the United States at the time. Now it seems it’s finally time to get the musical theater treatment.

The new work will be comprised of original music by the Grammy Award-winning Latin group La Santa Cecilia, with lyrics by La Santa Cecilia & Pulitzer Prize winner Quiara Alegría Hudes (In the Heights) and a book by Lisa Loomer. Like Water For Chocolate will be directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer.

Cómo Agua Para Chocolate is a cultural treasure that we hold dear to our hearts!” the members of La Santa Cecilia tell Rolling Stone. “It’s a true honor and a pleasure to create music for such an Iconic story.” Named after the patron saint of music, La Santa Cecilia is composed of accordionist and requinto player Jose “Pepe” Carlos (bassist), Alex Bendaña (percussionist), Miguel “Oso” Ramirez, and vocalist “La Marisoul.”

“In times of waiting many wonderful things happen. Dreams take shape and become voices, harmonies, dance,” Esquivel said in a statement. “The musical Like Water for Chocolate waited until a group of extraordinary dreamers came together… the ideal group to give voice to the culture that runs through our veins and waited years to be seen and heard. My thanks to all of you for dreaming the dream of a dream.”

On Thursday night, October 1st, as part of the digital concert event ¡Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices, La Santa Cecilia will premiere a section of never-before-heard music from the musical. To view this exclusive, sneak peek performance, visit  BroadwayCares.org.

In This Article: La Santa Cecilia, Latin, Musical

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1344: Bruce Springsteen
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.