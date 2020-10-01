‘Like Water For Chocolate’ Being Developed Into a New Musical

Like Water for Chocolate (Cómo Agua Para Chocolate), Laura Esquivel’s 1989 sensual novel, was a phenomenon in fiction, with its romantic story set in Mexico during the early 20th century that combined magical realism and cooking recipes. It was later adapted into a popular 1992 Spanish-language movie, nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film, and became the highest-grossing foreign-language film ever released in the United States at the time. Now it seems it’s finally time to get the musical theater treatment.

The new work will be comprised of original music by the Grammy Award-winning Latin group La Santa Cecilia, with lyrics by La Santa Cecilia & Pulitzer Prize winner Quiara Alegría Hudes (In the Heights) and a book by Lisa Loomer. Like Water For Chocolate will be directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer.

“Cómo Agua Para Chocolate is a cultural treasure that we hold dear to our hearts!” the members of La Santa Cecilia tell Rolling Stone. “It’s a true honor and a pleasure to create music for such an Iconic story.” Named after the patron saint of music, La Santa Cecilia is composed of accordionist and requinto player Jose “Pepe” Carlos (bassist), Alex Bendaña (percussionist), Miguel “Oso” Ramirez, and vocalist “La Marisoul.”

“In times of waiting many wonderful things happen. Dreams take shape and become voices, harmonies, dance,” Esquivel said in a statement. “The musical Like Water for Chocolate waited until a group of extraordinary dreamers came together… the ideal group to give voice to the culture that runs through our veins and waited years to be seen and heard. My thanks to all of you for dreaming the dream of a dream.”

On Thursday night, October 1st, as part of the digital concert event ¡Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices, La Santa Cecilia will premiere a section of never-before-heard music from the musical. To view this exclusive, sneak peek performance, visit BroadwayCares.org.