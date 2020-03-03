See Lido Pimienta, Bomba Estéreo’s Li Saumet in New ‘Nada’ Video

Colombian artist Lido Pimienta invites her fellow countrywoman, Bomba Estéreo vocalist Li Saumet, to reflect on both the power and strain of motherhood in their new single, “Nada.” It’s the third single off Pimienta’s upcoming album, Miss Colombia, out April 17th on ANTI.

Both commanding, trailblazing musicians in their own right, the two are also mothers of young children. They meld their minds, and in the new video, braids, to create a lush cumbia meditation on the personal toll of raising a family. “If tomorrow is the day I die/I’m not afraid of it,” they sing, “Because I’m a woman and carrying pain is what I do/I’m a woman of the rain, of pain, of moon blood/of the earth, salt and dunes/And love, without a doubt.”

Directed by Paz Ramirez, the new video was shot in the lush tropical paradise of Costeño Beach, Colombia — which lies 50 kilometers east of Santa Marta, or the place Saumet calls home. Dressed in delicate lace gowns, the women wash clothes in the river and sit peaceably with their babies in the jungle — until Pimienta collapses, and surrenders to the river. Pimienta wrote of the song: “[Women] carry our pain, like a memory, like an illness, like punch, like wound. … It hurts to be one of us. It hurts when you are of the water, of the sun and the mountain, it hurts when you are not the mainstream one, you have to survive, not live.”

Miss Colombia is the follow-up to her 2016 album, La Papessa, which was awarded Canada’s Polaris Prize in 2017. Co-produced with Prince Nifty, the new album will also feature the Afro-Colombian outfit Sexteto Tabala.