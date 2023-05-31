Italian Star Laura Pausini Named 2023 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year

Ten-time Latin Grammy nominee Laura Pausini will be honored as the 2023 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year later this year, celebrating the Italian singer’s 30 years as a multi-lingual musician and advocate for social justice. She’s the first woman to earn the distinction since Shakira in 2011.

In a press release, Pausini said she was “extremely honored” to be recognized by the Academy for her years in the industry.

“I can only feel a deep gratitude for the Latin Academy and its members, for my colleagues who have always welcomed me with open arms, but, above all, for my beloved audiences who have made a dream born in my hometown in Italy a beautiful reality, and who have taken me to places I never dreamed I would reach with my music,” Pausini said in the statement.

“The Spanish language has opened doors for me from a young age, it has made me feel at home, it has inspired me to move forward and to explore and live music without barriers or limits,” she continued. “To say today that I will receive this important recognition fills me with great pride, joy, strength to continue taking strong steps and to inspire the new generation of artists who lift the music they carry in their hearts on high.”

Among Pausini’s greatest hits are songs such as “En Cambio No,” “Viveme,” “Entre Tú y Mil Mares,” and “Se Fue.” She’s been one of the leading forces in Latin music since the Nineties, releasing numerous singles and albums in six languages, including Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, and English. She released her bilingual albums Fatti Sentire Ancora and Hazte Sentir Más in 2018. She also earned a Golden Globe for her track “Lo Sì,” a song she co-wrote with Diane Warren.

Pausini has been celebrated for her humanitarian work celebrating and efforts uplifting women and the LGBTQ community. In 2004, she was named a spokesperson for LILA in Italy, which fights against AIDS.

Pausini is set to be celebrated during a gala, featuring a tribute concert at the 2023 Latin Grammy Week in Seville, Spain in November. Marco Antonio Solís was honored with Person of the Year distinction last year, Rubén Blades in 2021, and Juanes the year prior.

Pausini co-hosted the award show last year alongside Thalia, Anitta, and Luis Fonsi.