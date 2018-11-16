Rolling Stone Latino: Celebrating Latin Music’s Biggest Night

On Wednesday, November 14th, Rolling Stone hosted Latin Grammy Award nominees, music industry elite, celebrities and influencers at the exclusive Moon venue on top of the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas to celebrate Latin music’s biggest night and the launch of Rolling Stone Latin, our vertical dedicated to Spanish-language music.

The inaugural event, presented by Buchanan’s Whisky, featured performances by Mon Laferte and Francisca Valenzuela as well as a DJ set by Precolumbian. The event space was transformed into an intimate and lush environment with interactive displays and experiences to host the exclusive crowd the night before the big show.

Bad Bunny made a fast and fashionable entrance on the eve before his big Latin Grammys performance with Marc Anthony and Will Smith. Bad Bunny sat side stage in the VIP section enjoying the performances by Mon Laferte, who performed stripped-down versions of her top hits for the exclusive crowd that gathered on the rooftop of the Palms. Singer, songwriter and activist Francisca Valenzuela performed fan favorites, including her new single “Ya No Se Trata De Ti” and fan favorites including “Quiero Verte Mas,” “Que Seria,” “Buen Soldado” and more.

Other guests included Jorge Drexler, Pedro Capó, Carla Morrison, and Justin Quiles. Additional VIP celebrity guests included Inna, Flor De Toloache, Daniel Álvarez and Juan Galeano from Diamante Eléctrico, DJ Nelson, Nio Garcia, Casper Magico, Manu Manzo, Periko y Jessi and Tainy.