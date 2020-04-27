RS Latin Music Picks: Week of April 26th

Could your quarantine playlist use a little more seasoning? Rolling Stone Latin selects some of the best new music releases from Latin America, Spain and Portugal. Keep track of the latest in Latin via our playlist on Spotify.

Fuerza Regida, “Adicto” (Live for Rolling Stone)

Mexican-American quartet Fuerza Regida is pushing forward a new style of folk song — regional Mexican with an East LA twist — called the urban corrido. Comprised of Jesús Ortiz on vocals, Jose Garcia on the sousaphone, Samuel Jaimez on the requinto and Khrystian Ramos on the six-string guitar, Fuerza Regida have been breaking the rules of the genre since their formation in 2015. The gents further advance their movement in their new album, Adicto, which was released earlier this month. See them perform the title track in Rolling Stone’s latest episode of “In My Room.”

Cazzu and Myke Towers, “Me Prefiere a Mi”

Argentine MC Cazzu commanded the South American trap scene in 2019 with her album, Error 93.Lest we’ve forgotten her Royal Badness, Cazzu dropped three surprise tracks on Friday in a bundle titled Bonus Trap. She reminds her haters that she comes first in the new song “Me Prefiere a Mi” (“He Prefers Me”). “Stay tonight with me, you want to feel blessed” she spits in Spanish, “I have holy water to put out the fire that made you a demon.” The song features Puerto Rican wordsmith Myke Towers, who also released an excellent new record in January titled Easy Money Baby.

C. Tangana, “Nunca Estoy”

Madrid rapper-singer C. Tangana unveils his softer side in his latest track, “Nunca Estoy” (“I Never Am”). Produced by frequent collaborator Alizzz and NINETEEN 85, the ballad is a gauzy work of dream pop, stepped up by nimble baile funk rhythms. Tangana wrote the song from the perspective of a woman pining after him while he’s on tour; directed by Javier Ruiz, the visual was filmed between Mexico City and mid-quarantine in Madrid.

Francisca Valenzuela, “Ven A Buscarlo”

Chilean singer-songwriter Francisca Valenzuela is on the hunt for love in her in the lush synth-pop ballad “Ven A Buscarlo.” In the new video, which she co-directed with Sebastián Soto Chacón, Valenzuela plays the Venus of the open road: leading friends of many different gender expressions on a journey into the countryside, where they relish in love in all its forms.