fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Honoring a Legend

The Latin Grammys Open With a Star-Studded Tribute to Person of the Year Marco Antonio Solís

Thalia, Luis Fonsi, Laura Pausini, and more honored the Mexican icon
Co-hosts Laura Pausini, Luis Fonsi, and Thalía at the Latin Grammy Awards Getty Images for The Latin Recor

The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards officially kicked things off with a moving tribute to the Mexican icon Marco Antonio Solís, was honored with the Latin Grammy’s Person of the Year Award. Among the Latin pop stars that saluted Solís during the performance were the night’s hosts Thalia, Luis Fonsi, and Laura Pausini.

Trending

Thalia opened the tribute belting Solís’s beloved classic “Si No Te Hubieras Ido.” She was joined onstage by Fonsi, Pausini, and Mexican duo Sin Bandera, who performed another one of Solís’ classics, “A Dónde Vamos a Parar.” Mexican singer Carin León, Cuban duo Gente de Zona, Aymée Nuviola, and Chocquibtown’s Goyo also got in the tribute with a performance of “Más Que Tu Amigo.”

As a solo artist and as the leader of Los Bukis, Solís has enjoyed a successful music career that spans over six decades. After splitting from Los Bukis in 1996, Solís reunited with his Mexican group last year. He has enjoyed a successful reunion tour with Los Bukis that has sold stadiums in the U.S. and Mexico.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Daniel Craig's Belvedere Vodka Commercial Is a State-of-the-Art Display of a Movie Star Changing Up His Image

Jerry Seinfeld on Dave Chappelle ‘SNL’ Monologue: "I Think the Subject Matter Calls for a Conversation"

Carmen Electra Leaves Little to the Imagination in These Sunkissed & Confident White Bikini Snapshots

Danica McKellar Buys Nashville Mansion, Sells Unassuming L.A. Home

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad