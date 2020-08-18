 Latin Grammy Awards Will Take Place Virtually in 2020 - Rolling Stone
Latin Grammy Awards to Air 'Reimagined Telecast' in 2020

The biggest night in Latin music will be broadcast live from Miami on November 19th

Suzy Exposito

Juanes performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The Latin Recording Academy and Univision will air "reimagined telecast" from Miami on November 19th.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

As the United States continues to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, many of the country’s live events are being put on hold indefinitely — or, in the case of this year’s Latin Grammy Awards, conducted both live and virtually.

On Tuesday the Latin Recording Academy announced that the 21st Annual Latin Grammys will air via Univision on Thursday, November 19th at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT). The broadcast will be preceded by an hour-long pre-show titled Noche de Estrellas, which kicks off at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Under the theme “Music Makes Us Human,” the telecast will be anchored in Miami —  featuring a combination of local and virtually streamed performances from artists around the world. 

“This year’s show is a result of great music, carefully curated by almost 4,000 members, skilled staff and everyone’s commitment to the Latin Grammy Awards’ process,” said Gabriel Abaroa Jr., President and CEO of the Latin Recording Academy. “The evening will honor musical excellence and the power of music — an art form that allows us to show solidarity, compassion and hope, transcending language, cultural barriers and the current global challenges. We are proud to honor the work of artists who have continued to bring us excellence through their craft and joy in times of despair.”

Preceding the telecast, the Latin Grammy Premiere ceremony will be held in Miami, where the majority of the awards will be issued. Given the challenges imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Latin Recording Academy, Univision and their respective production teams will adhere strictly to safety guidelines and protocols. Should conditions in Miami improve this November, the Latin Recording Academy will consider hosting a live audience telecast composed primarily of nominees, presenters and performers. For more information, visit LatinGRAMMY.com.

