 Latin Grammys 2019: See Sech and Darell Take ‘Otro Trago’ Into Space – Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Latin Grammys 2019: The Complete Winners List Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Latin Music

See Sech and Darell Take ‘Otro Trago’ Into Space at the Latin Grammys

Sech, who is nominated in three categories this year, also performed “Si Te Vas” with Ozuna

By

Reporter

Elias Leight's Most Recent Stories

View All
Panamanian singer Sech (R) and Puerto Rican singer Darell (L) perform during the 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 14, 2019. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Sech, who is nominated in three categories this year, performed "Otro Trago" and "Si Te Vas" in Las Vegas with Darell and Ozuna.

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Rising stars Sech and Darell shared the stage with the established hitmaker Ozuna during a space-exploration-themed performance of “Otro Trago” and “Si Te Vas” on Thursday at the Latin Grammys. Sech was nominated in three different categories: Best Urban/Fusion Performance, Best Urban Album and Best Urban Song.

On stage in Las Vegas, “Otro Trago” started as a ballad, with just mournful piano and glum lyrics from Sech, who wore a NASA jacket and bobbed around in front of a rocket ship. In contrast to Sech’s smooth crooning, Darell rapped with the gravelly texture that has become his trademark. Ozuna replaced Darell in time for “Si Te Vas,” and the two singers traded verses while backup dancers waved red umbrellas and danced in formation.

“Otro Trago” was originally released in April as a collaboration between Sech and Darell. Ozuna later contributed to a remix of the track, and the two versions combined have amassed more than half a billion streams on Spotify. Ozuna has a gift for spotting global hits early — he also appeared on the remix of “Te Boté,” a track Darell made with Nio Garcia and Casper Magico that gave each performer their first hit. The re-worked version has nearly two billion views on YouTube.

While “Otro Trago” is Sech’s breakout moment, the singer is not committed to replicating the formula that made him famous. “Thank God [my album] Sueños did as well as it did, but it was just an introduction,” he told Rolling Stone. “I love jazz. It’s handsome and elegant. I want to try mixing jazz mix with urbano. I’m thinking Kamasi Washington, but for reggaeton — give it that flow romantico.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.