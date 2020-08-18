Latin Grammy Awards Will Take Place Virtually in 2020

As the United States continues to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, many of the country’s live events are being put on hold indefinitely — or, in the case of this year’s Latin Grammy Awards, done almost entirely virtually.

On Tuesday the Latin Recording Academy announced that the 21st Annual Latin Grammys will air via Univision on Thursday, November 19th at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT). The broadcast will be preceded by an hour-long pre-show titled Noche de Estrellas, which kicks off at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Under the theme “Music Makes Us Human,” the reimagined telecast will take place from Miami and feature performances from multiple cities around the world.

“This year’s show is a result of great music, carefully curated by almost 4,000 members, skilled staff and everyone’s commitment to the Latin Grammy Awards’ process,” said Gabriel Abaroa Jr., President and CEO of the Latin Recording Academy. “The evening will honor musical excellence and the power of music — an art form that allows us to show solidarity, compassion and hope, transcending language, cultural barriers and the current global challenges. We are proud to honor the work of artists who have continued to bring us excellence through their craft and joy in times of despair.”

Preceding the telecast, the Latin Grammy Premiere ceremony will be held virtually from Miami, where the majority of the awards will be issued. Given the challenges imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Latin Academy, Univision and their respective production teams will adhere strictly to safety guidelines and protocols. Should conditions in Miami improve this November, the Latin Academy will consider hosting a live audience telecast composed primarily of nominees, presenters and performers.