Latin Grammys Ceremony Moves to Spain for 2023

The Latin Grammys are headed overseas. On Thursday, the Latin Recording Academy announced that this year’s awards show, scheduled for Nov. 16, will be held in Seville, Spain, moving the awards show from the U.S. for the first time ever.

The 24th edition of the awards show — and its companion Latin Grammy Week — will head to Europe for the following three years thanks to a partnership with Junta de Andalucía, which will sponsor the gala.

“It is an honor to celebrate our Latin GRAMMY Week in Sevilla and commit to our mission of elevating Latin music and its creators around the world,” said Latin Recording Academy CEO Manuel Abud in a press release. “We are confident that it will be a memorable celebration.”

The awards show is slated to be hosted at the Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones de Sevilla, and won’t air live, Ignacio Meyer of TelevisaUnivision told Billboard Español.

“This is an extraordinary moment for Latin music globally and we are confident that this partnership with RTVE, and the passion and energy that Univision brings to the show, will make history and deliver an unforgettable experience for audiences who love and enjoy music all around the world,” said Meyer in a release.

Historically, the awards show has been hosted in Las Vegas, though a virtual ceremony was hosted in Miami in 2020 due to the pandemic. It’s also made one-off moves to Los Angeles, New York, and Houston. Trending Republicans Are Big Mad Biden Is Sending Troops to The Border Gordon Lightfoot, Canadian Folk-Rock Troubadour, Dead at 84 The Next Front in the GOP's War on Women: No-Fault Divorce Gwyneth Paltrow Reflects on Exes Brad Pitt, Chris Martin — Says Ben Affleck Was 'Technically Excellent' in Bed

Nominations for the awards show are scheduled for Sept. 19, while first round of voting is scheduled for July 27 to Aug. 7. The voting’s final round is set for Sept. 29 to Oct. 23.

Among the changes to the Latin Grammy Awards are the addition of three new categories: Best Songwriter, Best Singer-Songwriter Song, and Best Portuguese-Language Urban Performance.