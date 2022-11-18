Latin Grammys 2022: Five Best Moments

The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards were full of dazzling performances and surprises last night in Las Vegas. The highlights came from all kinds of artists: Chiquis, who won her second Latin Grammy for Best Banda Album, proudly represented música Mexicana with Banda Los Recoditos, joining forces for moving renditions of their songs “Entre Besos y Copas” and “Me Siento a Todo Dar.” Carlos Vives shared the stage with fellow Colombian act Camilo and Best New Artist nominees Nicole Zignago and Silvana Estrada, each putting their own spin on Vives and Camilo’s duet “Baloncito Viejo.” And Ángela Aguilar, the daughter of Mexican superstar Pepe Aguilar, got to shine like a rhinestone cowgirl during her colorful performance of “En Realidad.”

Here are five more of our favorite moments from last night’s ceremony.

The Best New Artist Race Ends in a Tie

One of the night’s most surprising moments took place when the winner — or rather, winners — for Best New Artist were announced. Mexican singer-songwriter Silvana Estrada tied with Cuban singer Angela Alvarez. Estrada released her stunning breakthrough album, Marchita, earlier this year, while Alvarez made history as the oldest person to be nominated for this award at 95 years old. With her win, she officially became the oldest person to win a Latin Grammy Award.

Marco Antonio Solís and Los Bukis Feel the Love

Marco Antonio Solís, co-founder of Los Bukis, was honored by the Latin Recording Academy with the Person of the Year Award. Throughout the night, the academy celebrated the Mexican icon with special tributes. The show opened with the night’s hosts Thalia, Luis Fonsi, and Laura Pausini joining together to sing his classics like “Si No Te Hubieras Ido.” After six decades in the game, Solís also showed that he’s still got it, performing alongside Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández. Solís later closed out the show with a reunion with his beloved Mexican band. He and Los Bukis got a standing ovation for their spirited performance of “Tu Cárcel.”

Liniker Makes LGBTQ+ History

Liniker became the first trans woman to win a Latin Grammy Award, taking home Best MPB (Musica Popular Brasileira) Album for her album Indigo Borboleta Anil. Liniker first rose to prominence as the lead singer of the band Liniker e os Caramelows before going solo in 2020. She has emerged as a strong queer and Black voice in the Brazilian music scene, championing queer and women's rights in her music.

All the Crossover Duets

Latin music is such a huge force in the world that stars from many other genres are keen to collaborate and crossover. The Latin Grammys made sure to capture that phenomenon with two of the night’s best performances. First, John Legend joined forces with Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra to perform a Spanglish rendition of “Tacones Rojos.” The two singers channeled cabaret with their feel-good performance. Later, British icon Elvis Costello joined Uruguayan rocker Jorge Drexler for a cool performance of “Tocarte.” Drexler was the night’s biggest winner, taking home six awards.

Romeo Santos Is the Life of the Party

Romeo Santos was nominated last night both as a solo artist and as a member of Aventura. Though the Dominican-American icon didn’t win any awards, he delivered one of the night’s most dramatic performances. He feigned drinking a bottle of alcohol while performing his boozy bachata track “Bebo,” from his latest album Fórmula, Vol. 3. The whole stage was later covered in empty alcohol bottles as Santos masterfully embodied the song’s emotional message while remaining smooth as ever. Towards the end of his performance, the message “Never drink and drive” appeared on the screen.