Anitta, Luis Fonsi, Thalia, and Laura Pausini to Host Latin Grammys 2022

The Latin Grammys have officially named the hosts for this year’s awards show. On Friday, the Latin Recording Academy announced that Anitta, Luis Fonsi, Laura Pausini, and Thalia will be in charge of emceeing the celebration of Latin music in Las Vegas next month.

Anitta, who is representing Brazil at the awards show, is the only host with nominations this year. She received nods in both the Record of the Year and Best Reggaeton Performance categories for “Envolver.”

Some hosts shared their excitement for the gig on social media. “My people! It’s an honor to be one of the hosts of the 23rd Latin Grammys. I’ll be well-accompanied by my friends Laura Pausini, Thalia, and Anitta, to celebrate Latin music,” Fonsi wrote on Twitter.

“Super excited to share that I’ll be hosting the Latin Grammys… See you in Vegassss,” Thalia tweeted.

At this year’s awards show, Bad Bunny is nominated for the most awards with 10, including Record of the Year for “Ojitos Lindos” and both Album of the Year and Best Urban Music Album for Un Verano Sin Ti.

Rauw Alejandro received eight nominations, including for Song of the Year and Record of the Year. He’s listed as a collaborator on three albums nominated for Album of the Year. Spanish experimentalist Rosalia also received eight nominations, making her the female artist with the most nods. Christina Aguilera, Jorge Drexler, and Tainy all received seven nominations.

Last year, Carlos Rivera, Ana Brenda Contreras, and Roselyn Sanchez were in charge of hosting. The year prior, Contreras, Yalitza Aparicio, and Victor Manuelle hosted the show in 2020.

The Latin Grammys are scheduled for Nov. 17 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.