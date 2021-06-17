Latin Grammys Announce 2021 Show

The 22nd Latin Grammy Awards will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on November 18th.

The three-hour telecast will air live on Univision starting at 8 p.m. ET, while a one-hour preshow will air starting at 7 p.m. ET. Nominations for the 22nd Latin Grammys will be announced on September 28th.

“This past year was full of unknowns but also new opportunities for those who adapted quickly,” Gabriel Abaroa Jr., President/CEO of the Latin Recording Academy, said in a statement. “Drawing from our strength in music, we welcome our resilient community of Latin music lovers back to Las Vegas for a 13th year to celebrate our culture, ethnicity, and diversity, and to honor excellence in music, the force that helps us heal and continues to unite us.”

Prior to the Latin Grammys, the Latin Recording Academy will honor salsa legend and actor Rubén Blades with its Person of the Year prize. The event will take place on November 17th at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Last year’s Latin Grammys took place last November in Miami, although were largely held remotely due to the pandemic. Rosalía and Natalia Lafourcade both took home the most awards that night, winning three each, with the latter winning Album of the Year for Un Canto por México, Vol. 1. Record of the Year went to Alejandro Sanz for “Contigo,” Residente won Song of the Year for “René,” and Colombian singer Mike Bahía won Best New Artist.