Latin Grammys 2019: The Complete Winners List

The Latin Recording Academy kicked off its 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday afternoon, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. An international celebration of music from Latin America and the Iberian Peninsula, it is the only peer-presented Latin music accolade. The ceremony will air live from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST on Univision.

During a pre-ceremony presentation, Cuban-American star Camila Cabello and Spanish pop icon Alejandro Sanz were awarded with Best Pop Song for their 2019 collaboration, “Mi Persona Favorita.” El Mal Querer, the 2018 album by Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía, has won awards for Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album and Best Packaging. Dominican bachata legends Juan Luis Guerra and 4.40 also won Best Tropical Song for their 2019 single, “Kitipun.”

Chilean singer Mon Laferte won Best Alternative Album for her 2018 opus, Norma. During her acceptance speech, she wore a green scarf — a symbol of solidarity with the Latin American reproductive freedom movement — and read a chilling poem from an anonymous friend, dedicated to those resisting government repression in Chile. “Chile hurts me inside,” she read. “You bleed through my every vein/Every chain weighs on me/That imprisons you.” On the red carpet she also bared her chest, on which she wrote in black marker, “In Chile they torture and kill.”

This list is being updated by the hour. Winners are represented in bold.

Record Of The Year:

“Parecen Viernes” — Marc Anthony

“Verdades Afiladas” — Andrés Calamaro

“Ahí Ahí” — Vicente García

“Kitipun” — Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

“Querer Mejor” — Juanes Featuring Alessia Cara

“La Plata” — Juanes Featuring Lalo Ebratt

“Aute Couture” — Rosalía

“Mi Persona Favorita” — Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello

“No Tengo Nada” — Alejandro Sanz

“Cobarde” — Ximena Sariñana

Song Of The Year:

“Calma” — Pedro Capó, Gabriel Edgar González Pérez & George Noriega, songwriters (Pedro Capó)

“Desconstrução” — Tiago Iorc, songwriter (Tiago Iorc)

“El País” — Rubén Blades, songwriter (Rubén Blades)

“Kitipun” — Juan Luis Guerra, songwriter (Juan Luis Guerra 4.40)

“Mi Persona Favorita” — Camila Cabello & Alejandro Sanz, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello)

“No Tengo Nada” — Alejandro Sanz, songwriter (Alejandro Sanz)

“Quédate” — Kany García & Tommy Torres, songwriters (Kany García & Tommy Torres)

“Querer Mejor” — Rafael Arcaute, Alessia Cara, Camilo Echeverry, Juanes, Mauricio Montaner, Ricardo Montaner & Tainy, songwriters (Juanes Featuring Alessia Cara)

“Un Año” — Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Sebastián Yatra Featuring Reik)

“Ven” — Fonseca, songwriter (Fonseca)

Best Pop Song:

“Bailar” — Leonel García, songwriter (Leonel García)

“Buena Para Nada” — Paula Arenas, Luigi Castillo & Santiago Castillo, songwriters (Paula Arenas)

“Mi Persona Favorita” — Camila Cabello & Alejandro Sanz, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello) — WINNER

“Pienso En Tu Mirá” — Antón Álvarez Alfaro, El Guincho & Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía)

“Ven” — Fonseca, songwriter (Fonseca)

Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album:

El Mal Querer — Rosalía — WINNER

Montaner — Ricardo Montaner

Balas Perdidas — Morat

#Eldisco — Alejandro Sanz

Fantasía — Sebastián Yatra

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Agustín — Fonseca — WINNER

Visceral — Paula Arenas

Rosa — Cami

Hacia Adentro — Camila

Sentimientos — Pavel Núñez

Best Urban Fusion/Performance:

“Tenemos Que Hablar” — Bad Bunny

“Calma (Remix)” — Pedro Capó & Farruko — WINNER

“Pa’ Olvidarte (Remix)” — ChocQuibtown, Zion & Lennox, Farruko Featuring Manuel Turizo

“Con Calma” — Daddy Yankee Featuring Snow

“Otro Trago” — Sech Featuring Darell

Best Urban Music Album:

Kisses — Anitta

X 100PRE — Bad Bunny

Mi Movimiento — De La Ghetto

19 — Feid

Sueños — Sech

Best Urban Song:

“Baila Baila Baila” — Ozuna & Vicente Saavedra, songwriters (Ozuna)

“Caliente” — J Balvin, René Cano, De La Ghetto & Alejandro Ramirez, songwriters (De La Ghetto Featuring J Balvin)

“Con Altura” — J Balvin, Mariachi Budda, Frank Dukes, El Guincho, Alejandro Ramirez & Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía & J Balvin Featuring El Guincho)

“Otro Trago” — Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Kevin Mauricio Jimenez Londoño, Bryan Lezcano Chaverra, Josh Mendez, Sech & Jorge Valdes, songwriters (Sech Featuring Darell)

“Pa’ Olvidarte” — René Cano, ChocQuibtown, Kevyn Cruz Moreno, Juan Diego Medina Vélez, Andrés David Restrepo, Mateo Tejada Giraldo, Andrés Uribe Marín, Juan Vargas & Doumbia Yohann, songwriters (ChocQuibTown)

Best Alternative Music Album:

Latinoamericana — Alex Anwandter

Discutible — Babasónicos

Bach — Bandalos Chinos

Prender Un Fuego — Marilina Bertoldi

Norma — Mon Laferte — WINNER

Best Pop/Rock Album:

Cargar La Suerte — Andrés Calamaro — WINNER

Manual De Viaje A Un Lugar Lejano — Jumbo

Lebón & Co. — David Lebón

Nuclear — Leiva

Madame Ayahuasca — Taburete

Best Rock Song:

“Verdades Afiladas” — Andrés Calamaro & German Wiedemer, songwriters (Andrés Calamaro) — WINNER

“Conectar” — Rodrigo Crespo, songwriter (Rodrigo Crespo)

“Godzilla” — Leiva, songwriter (Leiva Featuring Enrique Bunbury y Ximena Sariñana)

“Nirvana” — Arawato, songwriters (Arawato)

“Punta Cana” — Roberto Musso, songwriter (El Cuarteto De Nos)

Best Traditional Tropical Album:

Andrés Cepeda Big Band (En Vivo) — Andrés Cepeda — WINNER

Vereda Tropical — Olga Cerpa y Mestisay

Lo Nuestro — Yelsy Heredia

A Journey Through Cuban Music — Aymée Nuviola

La Llave Del Son — Septeto Acarey

Best Tropical Song:

“Kitipun” — Juan Luis Guerra, songwriter (Juan Luis Guerra 4.40) — WINNER

“El Afortunado” — Luis Enrique & Jorge Luis Piloto, songwriters (Septeto Acarey Featuring Luis Enrique)

“Mas De Mi” Jorge Luis Piloto & Tony Succar, songwriters (Tony Succar Featuring Angel López)

“Subiendo Y Bajando” — Bobby Allende, Waddys Jáquez, David Maldonado & Adan Pérez, songwriters (8 y Más Featuring Rubén Blades)

“Vivir Es Complicado” — Jorge Luis Piloto, songwriter (Andrés Cepeda & Dayhan Díaz)

Best Singer-Songwriter Album:

Acústica — Albita

Contra El Viento — Kany García — WINNER

Amor Presente — Leonel García

Algo Ritmos — Kevin Johansen

Intuición — Gian Marco

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album:

Mi Persona Preferida — El Bebeto

Sigue La Dinastía… — Alex Fernández

Más Romántico Que Nunca — Vicente Fernández

Indestructible — Flor De Toloache

Ahora — Christian Nodal

Best Norteño Album:

Por Más — Bronco

Las Canciones De La Abuela — Buyuchek

Mitad Y Mitad — Calibre 50

Percepción — Intocable

Amo — La Maquinaria Norteña

Best Long Form Music Video:

“Anatomía De Un Éxodo” — Mastodonte

“Piazzolla, Los Años Del Tiburón” — Astor Piazzolla

“Hotel De Los Encuentros” — Draco Rosa

“Lo Que Fui Es Lo Que Soy” — Alejandro Sanz

“Déjame Quererte” — Carlos Vives

Producer of the Year:

Andrés Torres, Mauricio Rengifo (Juanes, Sebastián Yatra, Paulina Rubio, Luis Fonsi)

Julio Reyes Copello (Alejandro Sanz with Nicky Jam and Camila Cabello, Sebastián Yatra)

Rafa Sardina (Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, Flor De Toloache)

Tony Succar (Self, Eric Chacón, Raul Stefano, Gian Marco Featuring Grupo 5)

Juan Pablo Vega (Self, Ximena Sariñana, Esteman, Santiago Cruz y Vicente García)

Additional winners will be announced via LatinGRAMMY.com.