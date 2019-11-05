Rosalía, Alejandro Sanz Join Performance Lineup at 2019 Latin Grammys

The Latin Recording Academy has announced more performances for the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards, to air live on November 14th from Las Vegas.

Rosalía, Alejandro Sanz, Anitta and Luis Fonsi are among the nominees that will perform at this year’s ceremony. Also announced on Tuesday were Aitana, Pedro Capó, Julio Reyes Copello, Darell, Dimelo Flow, Fonseca, Greeicy, Intocable, Nella and Reik, as well as non-nominees Pepe Aguilar and Los Ángeles Azules.

This new lineup joins previously announced performers including Bad Bunny, Alessia Cara, Paula Arenas, Draco Rosa, Ximena Sariñana, Sech, Sebastián Yatra, Natalia Jiménez, Olga Tañón and Juanes, who will be performing a medley of his hits as the 2019 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year. Three generations of the Fernandez family — Vicente, Alejandro and Alex — will also be performing at the show, alongside Mariachi Sol de México.

This year’s Latin Grammys will be co-hosted by three-time Latin Grammy-winner Ricky Martin, as well as Roselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega. Nominees Camilo, De La Ghetto, Paula Fernandes, Kany García, Christian Nodal and Tommy Torres will also serve as presenters.

Latin GRAMMYs Facebook LIVE will offer exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage of the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards. The livestream will include interviews from various locations, including the red carpet, Latin GRAMMY Premiere® ceremony, backstage, and the media center, beginning at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. A live telecast of the ceremony will air from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST/PST on Univision.