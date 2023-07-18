Soda Stereo, Ana Torroja Among Latin Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Honorees

The Latin Recording Academy is gearing up for its annual Latin Grammy season. The organization has announced the winners of both the Lifetime Achievement and Trustees awards winners.

Spanish star Ana Torroja, Argentine band Soda Stereo, trumpeter Arturo Sandoval, Mexican singer Mijares, and Carmen Linares are set to receive the Lifetime Achievement during a ceremony in Seville later this year. The Lifetime award honors folks who’ve “made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance” to Latin music.

Meanwhile, Gustavo Santaolalla, Wisón Torres, and Alex Acuña will be handed the Trustees Award, which celebrates those who’ve made “significant contributions to Latin music during their careers in ways other than performance.”

“We are extremely honored for the opportunity to recognize these great figures of Ibero-America, whose musical legacy continues to inspire new generations,” said Latin Recording Academy CEO Manuel Abud in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating their virtuoso careers.”

The honorees will receive their trophies during an event on Nov. 12 at the Teatro Lope de Vega during Latin Grammys Week, alongside a slew of events celebrating Latin music, including the Person of the Year gala and a Leading Ladies of Entertainment luncheon.

Nominations for the awards show are scheduled for Sept. 19, while the first round of voting is scheduled for July 27 to Aug. 7. The voting’s final round is set for Sept. 29 to Oct. 23. Among the changes to the Latin Grammy Awards are the addition of three new categories: Best Songwriter, Best Singer-Songwriter Song, and Best Portuguese-Language Urban Performance.

“It is an honor to celebrate our Latin GRAMMY Week in Sevilla and commit to our mission of elevating Latin music and its creators around the world,” said Latin Recording Academy CEO Manuel Abud in a press release. “We are confident that it will be a memorable celebration.”

Historically, the awards show has been hosted in Las Vegas, though a virtual ceremony was hosted in Miami in 2020 due to the pandemic. It’s also made one-off moves to Los Angeles, New York, and Houston.