Nicky Jam, Marc Anthony, Angela Aguilar Added to Latin Grammy Performers Lineup

Nicky Jam, Banda los Recoditos, Angela Aguilar, Carin León, Marc Anthony, and Sin Bandera will join a star-studded lineup of performers who will take the stage at the 23rd annual Latin Grammys, the Latin Recording Academy has announced. The group rounds out a list of previously announced artists, including Rauw Alejandro, Jesse & Joy, Sebastián Yatra, Chiquis, and Marco Antonio Solís.

Many of the artists represent current nominees and past winners: Seven-time Latin Grammy winner Marc Anthony is up for major categories this year, including Record of The Year and Album of The Year. Ángela Aguilar received her third nomination this year, getting recognized in the category for Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album. Nicky Jam is nominated for Best Urban Song and Best Reggaeton Performance, and the pop and R&B duo Sin Bandera is up for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and Best Short Form Music Video. Banda Los Recoditos are nominated for Best Banda Album, and the rising Mexican star Carín León is nominated for the first time this year for Best Regional Song

This year’s ceremony is take place Nov. 17 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Bad Bunny received the most nominations of any artists, with 10 total, followed by Rauw Alejandro and Rosalia, who each received eight. Christina Aguilera, the singer-songwriter Jorge Drexler, and the super-producer Tainy all have seven nods this year.

“At the Latin Recording Academy, we continually strive to support and encourage Latin music creators, and these nominees epitomize musical excellence and represent the great momentum that our music is currently experiencing,” CEO of the Latin Recording Academy Manuel Abud said in a previous statement. “We are proud to present the nominations with this diverse group of talented artists, who reflect the evolution of our Academy as a modern and relevant institution.”