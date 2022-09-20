Latin Grammy Nominations Announced: Bad Bunny Leads With 10 Nods

Bad Bunny’s major year continues: The Puerto Rican artist received the most nominations for the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards, which the Latin Recording Academy announced on Tuesday morning.

Bad Bunny secured nods in several major categories: His song with Bomba Estereo, “Ojitos Lindos,” is nominated for Record of the Year, and his latest album, Un Verano Sin Ti, is nominated for Album of the Year and Best Urban Music Album. He competes with himself in a few categories: “Titi Me Pregunto” and the Aventura collaboration “Volvi” are up for Best Urban Fusion Performance, “Yonaguni” and the Tainy-led song “Lo Siento BB :/” are up for Best Reggaeton Performance, and “Titi Me Pregunto” and “Lo Siento BB :/” are up for Best Urban Song.

Rauw Alejandro received eight nominations, including for Song of the Year and Record of the Year. He’s listed as a collaborator on three albums nominated for Album of the Year. Pop star Christina Aguilera, Spanish experimentalist Rosalia, the singer-songwriter Jorge Drexler, and the super-producer Tainy all received seven nominations.

The Academy also announced the coveted category for Best New Artist, which includes talent from across the globe. This year’s nominees are Angela Álvarez, Sofía Campos, Cande y Paulo, Clarissa, Silvana Estrada, Pol Granch, Nabález, Tiare, Vale, Yahritza y Su Esencia, and Nicole Zignago.

“At The Latin Recording Academy we continually strive to support and encourage Latin music creators, and these nominees epitomize musical excellence and represent the great momentum that our music is currently experiencing,” CEO of The Latin Recording Academy Manuel Abud said in a statement. “We are proud to present the nominations with this diverse group of talented artists, who reflect the evolution of our Academy as a modern and relevant institution, and officially kick off the twenty-third season of the Latin Grammy Awards.”



The Latin Grammys are scheduled for Nov. 17 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.



See the major categories below:



Record of the Year

“Pa Mis Muchachas” – Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole feat. Nathy Peluso

“Castillos De Arena” – Pablo Alborán

“Envolver” – Anitta

Pa’lla Voy” – Marc Anthony

“Ojitos Lindos” – Bad Bunny & Bomba Estéreo

“Pegao” – Camilo

“Tocarte” – Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana

“Provenza” – Karol G

“Vale La Pena” – Juan Luis Guerra

“La Fama” – Rosalía feat. The Weeknd

“Te Felicito” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro

“Baloncito Viejo” – Carlos Vives & Camilo

Album of the Year

Aguilera – Christina Aguilera

Pa’lla Voy – Marc Anthony

Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

Deja – Bomba Estéreo

Tinta Y Tiempo – Jorge Drexler

Ya No Somos Los Mismos – Elsa y Elmar

Viajante – Fonseca

Motomami (Digital Album) – Rosalía

Sanz – Alejandro SanzDharma – Sebastián Yatra

Song of the Year

“A Veces Bien y A Veces Mal” — Pedro Capo, Ignacio Cibrian, Ricky Martin, Pablo Preciado, Julio Ramirez, Mauricio Rengifo & Andres Torres, Songwriters (Ricky Martin featuring Reik)

“Agua” — Rauw Alejandro, Emmanuel Anene, David Alberto Macias, Nile Rodgers, Juan Salinas, Oscar Salinas & Daddy Yankee, Songwriters (Daddy Yankee, Rauw Alejandro & Nile Rodgers)

“Algo Es Mejor” — Mon Laferte, Songwriter (Mon Laferte)

“Baloncito Viejo” — Camilo, Jorge Luis Chacín, Andrés Leal, Martín Velilla & Carlos Vives, Songwriters (Carlos Vives & Camilo)

“Besos En La Frente” — Fonseca & Julio Reyes Copello, Songwriters (Fonseca)

“Encontrarme” — Carla Morrison, Juan Alejandro Jimenez Perez & Mario Demian Jimenez Perez, Songwriters (Carla Morrison)

“Hentai” — Larry Gold, Noah Goldstein, Chad Hugo, David Rodríguez, Rosalía, Jacob Sherman, Michael Uzowuru, Pilar Vila Tobella, Dylan Wiggins & Pharrell Williams, Songwriters (Rosalía)

“Índigo” — Édgar Barrera & Camilo, Songwriters (Camilo & Evaluna Montaner)

“Pa Mis Muchachas” — Christina Aguilera, Jorge Luis Chacín, Kat Dahlia, Becky G, Yoel Henríquez, Yasmil Marrufo, Nicki Nicole & Nathy Peluso, Songwriters (Christina Aguilera, Nicki Nicole, Becky G Featuring Nathy Peluso)

“Provenza” — Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Carolina Giraldo Navarro & Ovy On The Drums, Songwriters (Karol G)

“Tacones Rojos” — Juan Jo, Manuel Lara, Manuel Lorente, Pablo & Sebastian Yatra, Songwriters (Sebastián Yatra)

“Tocarte” — Jorge Drexler, Pablo Drexler, Víctor Martínez & C. Tangana, Songwriters (Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana)



Best New Artist

Angela Alvarez

Sofía Campos

Cande Y Paulo

Clarissa

Silvana Estrada

Pol Granch

Nabález

Tiare

Vale

Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Best Pop Vocal Album

Ya No Somos Los Mismos — Elsa Y Elmar

Amor Que Merecemos — Kany García

Clichés — Jesse & Joy

El Renacimiento — Carla Morrison

Dharma — Sebastian Yatra

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Aguilera — Christina Aguilera

Viajante — Fonseca

Filarmónico 20 Años — Marta Gómez

La Vida — Kurt

Frecuencia — Sin Bandera

Best Pop Song

“Baloncito Viejo” — Besos En Lafrente, Julio Reyes Copello & Fonseca, Songwriters (Fonseca)

“Índigo” — Édgar Barrera & Camilo, Songwriters (Camilo & Evaluna Montaner)

“La Guerrilla De La Concordia” — Jorge Drexler, Songwriter (Jorge Drexler)

“Tacones Rojos” — Pablo María Rousselon De Croisoeuil, Manuel Lara, Manuel Lorente, Juan Josep Monserrat Riutort & Sebastián Yatra, Songwriters (Sebastian Yatra)

Best Urban Fusion/Performance

“Pa Mis Muchachas” — Christina Aguilera, Nicki Nicole, Becky G featuring Nathy Peluso

“Santo” — Christina Aguilera & Ozuna

“Volví” — Aventura, Bad Bunny

“Titi Me Pregunto” — Bad Bunny

“This Is Not America” — Residente featuring Ibeyi

Best Reggaeton Performance

“Desesperados” — Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone

“Envolver” — Anitta

“Yonaguni” — Bad Bunny

“Nicky Jam: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 41” —Bizarrap & Nicky Jam

“Lo Siento Bb:/” — Tainy, Bad Bunny & Julieta Venegas

Best Urban Music Album

Respira — Akapellah

Trap Cake Vol.2 — Rauw Alejandro

Los Favoritos 2.5 — Arcangel

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

Animal — Maria Becerra

Best Rap/Hip Hop Song

“Amor” — Akapellah, Songwriter (Akapellah)

“Dance Crip” — Santiago Ruiz, Brian Taylor & Trueno, Songwriters (Trueno)

“De Museo” — Bad Bunny, Songwriter (Bad Bunny)

“El Gran Robo, Pt.2” — Phanlon Anton Alexander, Geovanny Andrades Andino, Daddy Yankee & Lito Mc Cassidy, Songwriters (Lito Mc Cassidy, Daddy Yankee)

“Freestyle 15” — Farina, Songwriter (Farina)

Best Urban Song

“Desesperados” — Rauw Alejandro, José M. Collazo, Chencho Corleone, Jorge Cedeño Echevarria, Luis Jonuel GonzáLez, Eric Pérez Rovira, Jorge E. Pizarro Ruiz & Nino Karlo Segarra, Songwriters (Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone)

“Lo Siento Bb:/” — Bad Bunny, Tainy & Julieta Venegas, Songwriters (Tainy, Bad Bunny & Julieta Venegas)

“Mamiii” — Luis Miguel Gomez Castaño, Becky G, Karol G, Ovy On The Drums, Justin Quiles, Elena Rose & Daniel Uribe, Songwriters (Becky G & Karol G)

“Ojos Rojos” —Samantha M. Cámara, Nicky Jam, Vicente Jiménez, Dallas James Koehlke, Manuel Larrad & Juan Diego Medina Vélez, Songwriters (Nicky Jam)

“Titi Me Pregunto” — Bad Bunny, Songwriter (Bad Bunny)

Best Rock Album

Mojigata — Marilina Bertoldi

Unas Vacaciones Raras — Él Mató A Un Policía Motorizado

Cada Vez Cadáver — Fito Y Fitipaldis

1021 — La Gusana Ciega

RPDF — Wiplash

Best Rock Song

“Día Mil” — Eruca Sativa, Songwriter (Eruca Sativa)

“Esperando Una Señal” — Bunbury, Songwriter (Bunbury)



“Finisterre” — Juan Manuel Latorre, Songwriter (Vetusta Morla)



“Lo Mejor De Nuestras Vidas” — Fito Paez, Songwriter (Fito Paez)



“No Olvidamos” — Molotov, Songwriters (Molotov)



“Que Se Mejoren” — WOS & Facundo Yalve, Songwriters (WOS)

Best Pop/Rock Album

Trinchera — Babasónicos

Monstruos — Bruses

La Dirección — Conociendo Rusia

Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez

Cable A Tierra — Vetusta Morla

Best Pop/Rock Song

“Arrancarmelo”

WOS & Facundo Yalve, Songwriters (WOS)

“Babel” — Fito Páez & Carlos Vives, Songwriters (Carlos Vives & Fito PáEz)

“Bye Bye” — Diego Castellano, Adrian Dargelos & Gustavo Torres, Songwriters (BabasóNicos)

“Disfraz” — Felicitas Colina & Conociendo Rusia, Songwriters (Conociendo Rusia)

“Qué Voy A Hacer Conmigo???” — Bruses, Elsa Y Elmar & Alan Saucedo, Songwriters (Elsa Y Elmar Y Bruses)

Best Alternative Music Album

The Sacred Leaf — Afro-Andean Funk

Kick ii — Arca

Deja — Bomba Estéreo

El Disko — Ca7riel

Motomami — Rosalía



