Bad Bunny, Farruko, Karol G Win Big at Billboard Latin Music Awards

Bad Bunny, Farruko, and Karol G were among the major winners at this year’s Billboard Latin Music Awards. Bad Bunny took home nine awards in big categories, including Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, Top Latin Album of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year.

Farruko won four awards, each of them for his massive hit “Pepas.” Karol G, meanwhile, secured three awards, including Hot Latin Songs Female Artist of the Year and Top Latin Albums Female Artist of the Year. The event also recognized rising talent in the world of música Mexicana, a genre that continues to grow at a global scale. The 18-year-old singer-songwriter Ivan Cornejo won New Artist of the Year, while Grupo Firme was recognized with the award for Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group.

Several veteran artists were honored as well: Chayanne won the Billboard Icon Award, Christina Aguilera won the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award, José Feliciano won the Billboard Legend Award, Nicky Jam won the Billboard Hall of Fame Award, and Raphael won the Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award.



The awards ceremony took place Thursday night at the Watsco Center in Florida and was broadcast live on Telemundo. The night featured performances from Ozuna, Calibre 50, Manuel Turizo, Maluma, and more. The event coincided with Billboard Latin Music Week, the industry’s biggest Latin music gathering in the country.



See the full list of winners below.

Overall Artist Categories:

Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Artist of the Year, New:

Ivan Cornejo

Tour of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Crossover Artist of the Year:

Skrillex

Song Categories:

Hot Latin Song of the Year:

Farruko, “Pepas”

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:

Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:

Bad Bunny

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:

Karol G

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Grupo Firme

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:

Rimas

Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year:

Rimas

Latin Airplay Song of the Year:

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”

Latin Airplay Label of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

Sales Song of the Year:

Farruko, “Pepas”

Streaming Song of the Year:

Farruko, “Pepas”

Album Categories:

Top Latin Album of the Year:

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:

Bad Bunny

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:

Karol G

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Eslabon Armado

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:

Rimas

Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year:

Rimas

Latin Pop Categories:

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:

Enrique Iglesias

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Maná

Latin Pop Song of the Year:

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

Latin Pop Album of the Year:

Rosalía, Motomami

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year:

Universal Music Latino

Tropical Categories:

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:

Romeo Santos

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Aventura

Tropical Song of the Year:

Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”

Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

Tropical Albums of the Year:

Marc Anthony, Pa’lla Voy

Tropical Albums Label of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

Regional Mexican Categories:

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:

Christian Nodal

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Eslabon Armado

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

Grupo Firme, “Ya Supérame (En Vivo Desde Culiacán, Sinaloa)”

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year:

Fonovisa

Regional Mexican Albums of the Year:

Ivan Cornejo, Alma Vacía

Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year:

Del

Latin Rhythm Categories:

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:

Bad Bunny

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Wisin & Yandel

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:

Farruko, “Pepas”

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year:

Universal Music Latino

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:

Rimas

Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year:

Rimas

Producers/Publishers Categories:

Songwriter of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Publisher of the Year:

RSM Publishing, ASCAP

Publishing Corporation of the Year:

Sony Music Publishing

Producer of the Year:

Tainy

Special Awards:

Billboard Icon Award:

Chayanne

Billboard Spirit of Hope Award:

Christina Aguilera

Billboard Legend Award:

José Feliciano

Billboard Hall of Fame Award:

Nicky Jam

Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award:

Raphael