Bachata Group Aventura Is Outselling Post Malone in U.S. Ticket Sales

Aventura’s reunion tour is doing very well in the U.S., further proving that the influence of Latin music in America is stronger than ever. The Romeo Santos-fronted group, which experienced stratospheric success in the early 2000s with the global bachata hit “Obsesión,” is now back on the road for the first time in 10 years.

The group just debuted at Number Three on Pollstar’s LIVE75 Chart — a list that ranks worldwide active tours by the average tickets sold — for the week of March 2nd. Based on six sold-out shows in markets that include Chicago and Houston, the band is raking in an average of $1.84 million per gig. Based on five shows, the average gross is higher than modern superstar Post Malone’s current number of $1.74 million. The only tour that’s currently pulling in a greater per-show gross, according to Pollstar’s chart figures, belongs to rock legacy band the Eagles.

Each show of Aventura’s has housed approximately 12,700 attendees. The Bronx-bred Dominican band just wrapped a night at TD Garden in Boston on March 1st, and has two shows at Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C., on March 3rd and 5th, followed by two nights at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, and five at Radio City Music Hall in New York. The last show of the Gira Inmortal Tour is scheduled to take place in Toronto on April 25th.

Aventura’s latest single, aptly tiled “Inmortal,” was featured on Romeo Santos’ 2019 solo album, Utopia. It has since earned upward of 58 million Spotify streams. Aventura’s last official studio album, The Last, was released in 2009 — two years before they disbanded.

As for the live business, two of the Pollstar Top Five acts this week are Latin, when you include Marc Anthony (Number Five). Anthony is also on a U.S. run, welcoming a nightly crowd of around 12,300 people, with an average gross of $1.4 million.