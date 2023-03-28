Anuel AA, Myke Towers, Edén Muñóz to Perform at 2023 Latin American Music Awards

Univision’s first-ever Latin American Music Awards is set to be a star-studded spectacle. On Tuesday, the awards show, slated for April 20, announced some of its confirmed performers, including the likes of Anuel AA, Myke Towers, Edén Muñoz.

Other performers set to make appearances are Prince Royce with an unreleased song, Bad Gyal with her track “Chulo,” and newlyweds Lele Pons and Guaynaa will perform a medley that will include their new song “Abajito.”

Favorite Urban Artist nominee Anuel AA is set to perform “Más Rica Que Ayer,” Towers will hit the stage with “Mi Droga,” and Muñóz — who is up for New Artist of the Year — will perform his viral track “Chale!”

Univison revealed the stacked nominations list last week, led by Bad Bunny, who has a whopping 11 nominations in categories such as Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Favorite Urban Artist, and Tour of the Year.

Becky G, Daddy Yankee, Eslabón Armado, Farruko, Iván Cornejo, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Romeo Santos, and Rosalía are all nominated in the Artist of the Year category, alongside Bad Bunny.

The 2023 iteration is set to air live from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, and will mark the first time that Univision holds the broadcast rights for the Latin music awards show. Galilea Montio and Julián Gil will be the hosts for the evening.

“Live entertainment and music are passion points for our audience, and we are thrilled to produce and broadcast the most important nights in music with all our tentpoles, which now includes the Latin AMAs,” said Ignacio Meyer, president of TelevisaUnivision U.S. networks in a statement last year.