Latin Alternative Music Conference to Be Held Online Due to COVID-19

The 21st annual LAMC will be held in June and be entirely virtual

Mala Rodriguez performs at the Latin Alternative Music Conference, July 13th, 2018.

Mala Rodriguez performs at the 19th annual Latin Alternative Music Conference, July 13th, 2018.

Photo courtesy of the LAMC

The annual Latin Alternative Music Conference (LAMC) will be held entirely online this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a press release announced on Tuesday. In the wake of the financial challenges facing the music industry during this crisis, conference organizers have chosen to make the event entirely free this year.

“As we face new challenges as an industry, we feel the need for the LAMC and other conferences is essential right now,” LAMC founder Tomas Cookman stated. “Providing a forum to discuss the issues we face and the potential solutions that lie ahead is key as we look towards the future. Although the days ahead may be slightly different for a time, we should always keep in mind there is very much a future as music is a human and global emotion. We are lending our hand by making the conference free for all and having a team of professionals join us in making sure the LAMC experience is as informative and technologically seamless as can be.”

The conference’s original scheduled dates have been moved up a month, to June 9th through June 13th. Jose Tillan and Pop Garage — the production team behind the Latin Grammys, the MTV Music Awards and more — have come on board to assist in planning the virtual event. Past performers include Ruben Blades, Vicentico, Mala Rodriguez, iLe, ChocQuibTown and many more.

LAMC 2020 will include digital speaking panels and interactive workshops, as well as virtual showcases and performances by Latin music artists, to be announced.

In This Article: coronavirus, covid-19, Latin, Latin Alternative, Rock en español

Newswire

