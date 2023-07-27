Sofia Reyes Was Kim Petras’ ‘Spanish Teacher’ as She Recorded ‘TQUM’ Remix

Who better than Kim Petras to uplift Sofía Reyes and Danna Paola’s goal of making Mexican pop global? On Thursday, the trio of pop stars released a remix of “TQUM,” or “Te Quiero un Montón,” which is Petras’ favorite song of the summer.

“I’m still in shock,” Reyes tells Rolling Stone. “I love Kim. Danna loves Kim. Danna told me she has a huge list of artists she wants to collab with and Kim’s been one of them for years. It’s definitely a dream for us.”

The idea to collaborate with the Feed the Beast star emerged after the singer shared several stories using “TQUM” in the background in a single week. Reyes reached out and thanked Petras for loving the song. (Petras has a huge fanbase in Mexico. Mexico City ranks in the Top 5 of her highest cohort of monthly listeners on Spotify.)

“She basically told me that it’s her favorite summer song, and I asked her if she wanted to do a version of it, and she said it would be an honor,” Reyes says. “Everything happened really fast, maybe within a week or two. Kim came to my studio, and we wrote her section together.”

“I was basically a Spanish teacher that day, and she was really excited to cut vocals in Spanish, and she killed it,” Reyes adds. “The song sounds amazing. It’s really exciting for us: There’s so much love in the air with the three of us. The song is coming out with a great energy and I hope people connect with it as much as we do.”

Paola and Reyes originally released the single in late May, alongside a silly video that captures the Mexican stars crossing paths on the unluckiest flight. The new collaboration marked the first time the two stars worked together on a project, and Reyes hopes it helps put “Mexico’s pop scene en alto.”

"I love Danna so much. I feel like I've known her for years. That's the truth," Reyes told Rolling Stone at the time. "It's all been so genuine and fun. We're tuned to the same channel, we're the same age, we're in the same industry. We have so much in common."

“I’m thrilled, and really happy that my first Mexican collab is with Sofia, we both are so connected with our music and our sound,” Paola added. “I love Sofia, love her art, and I admire her so much since the first day we met. As a Mexican artist, I feel this is a great moment in the music industry to come together and create a movement that impacts the world.”

Paola is set to go on her first tour across the United States later this year. "Bringing my music live for the first time to the U.S. is a dream come true, and it is a very big door for me at this time of my career," she told Rolling Stone. "I can't wait to meet all my fans and conquer new hearts with my music."

The new tour is named after her viral single “XT4S1S,” which she dropped last year. Among her recent releases are “1Trago” this year, along with her collab with New Hope Club, “Know Me Too Well,” and “Mexico” with Ne-Yo. She also says her “album is ready” to be released.

For her part, Reyes dropped a collab with Kris Kross Amsterdam titled “How You Samba” earlier this year and dropped the single “Luna” last year, following her LP Mal de Amores.