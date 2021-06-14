Karol G Plots First U.S. Headlining Tour

Karol G has announced her first U.S. headlining tour. The ‘Bichota Tour’ goes on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

The Colombian reggaeton star’s 21-date trek kicks off in Denver at Mission Ballroom on October 27th. It hits a number of cities on the West Coast before a string of dates in Texas and one in the Midwest before making its way to the East Coast and then heading south. The tour culminates with a show in Miami at FTX Arena on November 26th and in San Juan, Puerto Rico on November 27th at Coliseo de Puerto Rico.

“It’s a dream for me to be able to return to the stage after everything stopped in 2020. I was very excited to know that I’ll be able to share my music again live with all my fans. Having the opportunity to be face to face with them is the best news I have received this year,” Karol G said in a statement. “After seeing how my fans received my new album, I am looking forward to be on stage performing and singing along with them. My fans are going to experience the most exciting shows of my entire career. Thank you to the Smirnoff family for joining me on this tour.”

In March, Karol G dropped her third album, KG0516. She told Rolling Stone the material is more representative of who she is as an artist. “I’m not making all these crossovers and fusions so that my music reaches a ton of people,” she said. “It’s that I love all types of music and sounds, and ultimately, that’s what I want to express to people… There are a lot of feelings, a lot of flows, and a little bit of everything.”

In May, she performed KG0516 songs “200 Copas” and “Contigo Voy a Muerto” alongside “Créeme” and “A Ella” for NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert.

Karol G ‘Bichota Tour’ Dates

October 27 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

October 29 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum

October 30 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

October 31 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre

November 1 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

November 3 – Sacramento, CA @ Memorial Auditorium

November 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater

November 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

November 9 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

November 10 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Center At Sugar Land

November 11 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theater at Grand Prairie

November 13 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

November 15 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

November 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

November 18 – New York, NY @ United Palace

November 20 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall

November 22 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

November 23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

November 24 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

November 26 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

November 27 – San Juan, PR @ Coliseo de Puerto Rico