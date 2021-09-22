Karol G Celebrates Being Commitment-Free on ‘Sejodioto’

It’s been less than a year since Karol G dropped her last album KG0516, but she’s already busy experimenting with new music. In August, she released “Don’t Be Shy,” a collaboration with Tiesto that sees her singing entirely in English for the first time.

Now she’s back with “Sejodioto,” a laidback popeton song. In the accompanying video for the Ovy On The Drums-produced song, Karol G celebrates her freedom in a relationship with no strings attached.

Over a sparse, low-key beat, Karol G sings, “I’m tired of relationships, I don’t want any more prisons.” In the visual, which was directed by Colin Tilley, Karol G leans into single life while driving through the desert with her friends.

They eventually hit a strip club. Some have speculated that “Sejodioto” might be a veiled response to Karol G’s ex-boyfriend and former fiancé, the rapper Anuel AA, who appeared to address their split on the lovelorn break-up track “23 Preguntas.”

In between new releases, Karol is gearing up for her first headlining U.S. tour, which kicks off in Denver at Mission Ballroom on October 27th and caps off on November 27th in San Juan, Puerto Rico at the famed Coliseo de Puerto Rico.