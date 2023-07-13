Karol G Runs From Haters, Swims With Sharks in New Song ‘S91’

Karol G made history with her album Mañana Será Bonito, which became the first album from a solo Spanish-language female artist to reach number one on the Billboard 200. After announcing a massive tour with major stadium shows across the U.S. this summer, Karol now has even more in store: On Thursday, she dropped a brand new track called “S91” that hints at an exciting creative period for her.

The new song offers a powerful anthem of growth and strength. Karol sings part of Psalms 91: “Pues mil caerán a tu derecha, y diez mil a tu izquierda, pero a ti nada te pasará” (For a thousand shall fall at thy right hand, and ten thousand at thy left, but nothing shall befall thee).

The accompanying video, directed by Pedro Artola and produced by WeOwnTheCity, begins in the California desert as Karol sits atop speakers in the form of a cross. Soon, a pack of wolves chase the singer, who is protected by a lone panther, symbolizing the people in her life who support her. Towards the end of the song, Karol is seen roaming the streets of Paris, happy and free. The video ends with a sign at the end that seems to hint something new is coming: It reads Mañana Será Bonito: Bichota Season.

On social media, Karol G teased the song and let people know it represents something very different in her career. “Family,” she wrote on Twitter. “‘S91’ is not a single… It is a song that Carolina wanted to do beyond business and numbers, taking advantage of my platform to express myself, to share a message. The content of the video is what I want you to internalize, in addition to the special announcement that I have to give you… I love you. More is coming.”

Following the release of Mañana Será Bonito, Karol was featured on the Barbie soundtrack. She joined the rising Panamanian artist Aldo Ranks for the track "WATATI," included on the album alongside songs from Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Ava Max, and more.

In an interview in February, Karol told Rolling Stone that Mañana Será Bonito was inspired by a tough time she went through. “This definitely represents a specific phase of my life. The name of album is a a phrase I kept repeating to myself when nothing felt great. I mean, I was going through the best moment of my career, but personally I was really disconnected from myself and from my friends. I wasn’t unhappy, but I wasn’t happy either. So every day I’d say to myself, ‘It’s okay, mañana será bonito — tomorrow will be beautiful.'”