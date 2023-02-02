Karol G, Romeo Santos Cling to Hope After a Breakup on ‘X Si Volvemos’

Karol G knows a thing or two about breakups. And Romeo Santos is the go-to on making things get pretty sexy. On Thursday, the Colombian star released “X Si Volvemos,” the first single off her recently announced album. The song follows Karol and the bachata legend wondering what would happen if they returned with an ex.

“Let’s do it one last time, baby/Perhaps not in love but in bed we understand each other,” she sings in Spanish on the chorus. “It’s a porno, I love how we do it/I won’t erase your contact and I’ll be in touch in case we get back together.”

Karol had already recorded the Ovy on the Drums-produced song before she welcomed Santos for a welcome verse.

Ahead of the song’s release, Karol posted a video of herself lip-syncing the track’s lyrics with the caption, “Are you coming?” with some naughty emojis. Last week, Santos posted a clip of himself listening to Karol in a post that received over a million likes on Instagram. “La Bichota x the King,” he wrote on his story.

The new single comes a week after Karol announced that she’ll be releasing her fourth studio album, Mañana Será Bonito, later this year. “Finally! Today I’m announcing a project in which I’ve dedicated so much love and time,” she wrote on Instagram. “All I know is that it’s for myself and for everyone.”

The new LP follows the release of her smash record KG0516 in 2021. Last year, she released several singles such as “Cairo” with Ovy on the Drums, “Gatúbela,” and “Provenza.”